Solana-based casino Luck.io paid $500K a month to influencers before folding

Luck.io, a casino running on Solana’s blockchain that spent 2025 paying crypto influencers up to $500,000 per month, announced today that it’s shutting down. The team asked players to please withdraw their funds.

In its glowing self-review and autobiographical eulogy, the project praised the growth that preceded its demise.

“What started as a concept soon became the largest and fastest growing on-chain casino,” a spokesperson beamed, concluding that “the concept works” somehow, and that its technology should “find a new home in the near future.”

A year ago, the enterprise ran one of the loudest marketing budgets for Solana wagering. DL News reported in June 2025 that Luck.io was paying key opinion leaders up to half a million dollars per month.

Ansem, FaZe Banks, and Sol Jakey were among the casino’s sponsors and spent the next year pitching it to their millions of followers.

They were paying some influencers $500k/m just last year https://t.co/o8evLTftU3 pic.twitter.com/2SFrcl6dKT — Wazz (@WazzCrypto) April 24, 2026

Another Solana casino dies

Ansem posted his Luck.io promotion in May 2025. The casino, he promised, would “be the first product in the degen space,” even though it wasn’t, “where users maintain control of all their funds at all times, and all games are provably fair.”

Many other blockchain casinos have offered these features.

The casino’s homepage boasted of $1.2 billion wagered across 286 million lifetime bets before the shutdown began. The casino’s pitch was that every bet and payout would settle on Solana’s blockchain in full public view.

Those promises came with problems, however. Selvlabs founder Foobar publicly argued that Luck.io’s code was neither immutable nor publicly verifiable. Its audit allegedly ran over private email instead of GitHub.

Read more: Crypto gambling livestreams to be banned from Twitch after $200K scam

Another crypto influencer, Cobie, alleged Luck.io’s operators overlapped with Rollbit, a centralized crypto casino whose RLB token trades 75% below its November 2023 peak.

Although it had withheld that detail from its media tour, Luck.io eventually admitted its connection to Rollbit. Buried in a thread on X, it disclosed backers with shared experience at the older casino.

Rollbit, in the four months leading up to June 2025, saw daily revenue collapse 90% from its February peak above $3 million.

Unfortunately, Luck.io’s influencer bill of up to $500k/month had similar difficulty surviving the last few months of a crypto bear market.

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