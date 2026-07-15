Scott Bessent confirms Fort Knox full of gold despite Musk’s claims

Early in Donald Trump’s second term, his special advisor, Elon Musk, began to promote a conspiracy theory that suggested that Fort Knox didn’t contain the gold it was supposed to.

This was always nonsensical; documents released in Trump’s first term confirm that the Treasury Office of Inspector General conducts “audits of United States Mint Custodial Gold Schedules” on an annual basis.

This audit “includes an inspection of all gold compartments and joint seals to verify the compartments are locked, and the seals are in-tact and have not been tampered with.”

Furthermore, despite Musk promoting the claim that the gold hadn’t been seen since 1974, during Trump’s first term it was actually visited by then Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and then Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and photos of them inside the vault were released.

Read more: Zero Hedge invited to White House press pool despite lies about Fort Knox gold

Recently, Scott Bessent, the current treasury secretary, went on Jesse Watters’ show on Fox News and confirmed that all the gold is present and accounted for — over $1 trillion worth in total.

Musk, for his part, hasn’t posted about this most recent confirmation, with his last X post about Fort Knox coming in February of last year.

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