RWA firm Plume ‘in shock’ after death of founder Eugene Shen

Plume Co-Founder Eugene Y. Q. Shen, who helped tokenise $4 billion worth of real-world assets (RWA), reportedly passed away earlier this week.

The RWA platform announced the news today, describing Eugene, who died as a “dear friend” who “poured his heart and soul” into Plume.

The team says it will be taking some time to grieve over the next few days. A Plume statement read, “We’re in shock. Eugene was brilliant, deeply curious, and brought so much talent and heart to everything he did. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of a tragic loss within our company. Earlier this week, we lost our cofounder and dear friend, Eugene. We're in shock. Eugene was brilliant, deeply curious, and brought so much talent and heart to everything he did. Our thoughts are… — Plume – RWAfi Chain (@plumenetwork) May 29, 2025

Read more: RWA platform Zoth suffers second hack this month — loses $8.4M

According to his LinkedIn profile, Eugene joined Plume as a co-founder in January 2024 alongside Chris Yin and Teddy Pornprinya.

He previously graduated from the University of British Columbia with a bachelor’s in engineering physics before joining Robinhood as a software engineer.

Plume is a crypto firm that specializes in tokenizing RWA. It claimed last December to have brought $4 billion worth of RWA on-chain and has tokenised renewable energy, minerals, private credit, and international government bonds.

A separate example of RWA tokenisation saw New Jersey’s Bergen County announce a partnership with Avalanche and Balcony to tokenise $240 billion worth of housing deeds.

However, Plume’s CEO Yin has previously questioned the estimates of RWA’s $21 billion market and said that the industry is still very early in terms of adoption.

Protos has reached out to Plume for comment.

