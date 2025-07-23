Pump Fun’s token is crashing like a Pump Fun token

PUMP, the token for the Pump Fun memecoin platform, has crashed approximately 60% to $0.0036, less than the initial coin offering (ICO) price of $0.004 and more than 50% down from the peak of $0.009, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

This token had its ICO launched on July 12 and had its trading launch on July 15.

This fall has occurred while Pump Fun is still deciding what “utility mechanisms” this token might eventually have.

Additionally, Pump Fun usage has failed to recapture early highs, with “Adam_Tehc” highlighting on X that daily token launches for the platform have fallen below 10,000 per day.

At points in the past, Pump Fun saw over 60,000 tokens launched per day.

Part of the short-lived attention of memecoin traders has been drawn to other platforms like Bonk Fun, perhaps in hope of future airdrops or token incentives.

Memecoins have been buoyed during Donald Trump’s second term, in part thanks to his explicit endorsement through the launch of his TRUMP token.

This explicit support from the Oval Office, combined with the Securities and Exchange Commission claiming that “transactions in the types of memecoins described in this statement, do not involve the offer and sale of securities under the federal securities laws,” has created an environment where memecoin teams feel greater latitude.

