Paul Sztorc’s Bitcoin hard fork will reassign Satoshi coins

Paul Sztorc, the Bitcoin developer behind drivechains and Bitcoin Improvement Proposal 300 (BIP-300), has announced a new Bitcoin hard fork called eCash.

This project will apparently “be manually reassigning some” of Satoshi’s tokens on this fork to investors in this new project.

To justify this “controversial decision,” Sztorc has claimed that it was necessary to prevent the project from becoming a “zombie,” saying that without this way for “collaborators” to get involved, it will end up failing.

Important: I've also devised a way that some can *invest* in this hardfork, now, before the fork-date, in August:



– Satoshi has 1.1M coins in the so called "patoshi" pattern.

– We will be manually reassigning some of these coins (fewer than half) to investors today.



This will… — Paul Sztorc (@Truthcoin) April 24, 2026

On his drivechain website, Sztorc has claimed that he “never launched an actual altcoin,” a claim that must now be updated

Drivechains

The announcement makes clear that the team behind this intends to launch with drivechains, claiming it has “7 in developement [sic].”

Drivechains, which are meant to facilitate Bitcoin scaling, are a type of sidechain — chains without native tokens that you can transfer your mainnet bitcoin (BTC) to.

Sztorc has claimed that this technology would facilitate an ability to onboard much more people to Bitcoin and use BTC in ways more familiar to DeFi.

Read more: Sztorc vs Gladstein: Can Lightning scale Bitcoin?

LayerTwoLabs, a firm that Sztorc is associated with, lists the possible uses for drivechains:

Smart contracts

Privacy-focused transactions

Instant, low-cost payment channels

DeFi applications

Tokenization of assets and securities

Previous eCash projects

Other projects have previously used the name “eCash,” including, famously, David Chaum’s eCash, one of the first digital cash projects.

This project is often considered one of the precursors to Bitcoin.

Additionally, it’s a name that’s previously been used for cryptocurrencies, including, as acknowledged by Sztorc, “XEC” which launched in 2021.

Currently, the website for Sztorc’s new projects lists a launch in approximately 119 days.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.