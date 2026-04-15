Who is Kevin Warsh, Trump’s Federal Reserve nominee?

Donald Trump has nominated cryptocurrency fan Kevin Warsh to succeed Jerome Powell as the Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

Powell, originally a Trump nominee, has repeatedly clashed with the president and the Federal Reserve.

These clashes have included verbal assaults over what Trump believes to be Powell’s reluctance to adequately lower rates and the Trump administration starting seemingly spurious criminal investigations into Powell.

Now, with Warsh nominated as the likely successor, the crypto industry has turned its attention to how he might treat it.

Warsh’s father-in-law wanted to annex Greenland

Warsh, a graduate from Stanford University and Harvard Law School, early in his career worked for Morgan Stanley, eventually rising to Executive Director.

At Morgan Stanley he worked in mergers and acquisitions.

In his personal life, Warsh is married to Jane Lauder, a likely heir to the Estée Lauder fortune.

Ronald Lauder, Jane’s father, is a major Republican donor and supporter of Trump, reportedly responsible for convincing Trump that annexing Greenland was worthwhile.

Not many qualifications but plenty of cash

Warsh became involved in the federal government during George W. Bush’s first term.

During that term, he served as special assistant to the president for economic policy and executive secretary of the National Economic Council.

After serving several years in the White House, Bush nominated Warsh to be a governor of the Federal Reserve system.

Read more: Jerome Powell defies Trump, keeps crypto restrictions at Fed

At the time, The New Republic noted, “Other than a Harvard Law degree and four years in the White House, the only qualification that jumps out at you is the $165,000-plus his father-in-law has donated to various Republican committees since 2002.”

Warsh was confirmed as a governor of the Federal Reserve and took office in February 2006.

Warsh resigned from the board of governors in March of 2011.

In 2016, Warsh became part of then-president-elect Trump’s “President’s Strategic and Policy Forum.”

Paul Atkins, now chair of the SEC, was also part of this forum.

Warsh’s crypto holdings

Warsh’s recent financial disclosures have revealed that he has substantial exposure to the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

This includes:

Much of Warsh’s exposure comes from his links to Abstract Holdings LLC and AVF I, AVF 2, AVF 3.

Additionally, Warsh is exposed to Elon Musk’s SpaceX (and xAI through the recent SpaceX-xAI merger).

Much of this exposure comes from his links to Abstract Holdings LLC and AVF I, AVF 2, AVF 3.

The above list contains a number of firms that have endured their share of missteps and controversies, including Decentralized Social, which arose from Bitclout, the platform that planned to take on Facebook by taking advantage of people’s likenesses without their permission.

Warsh also invested in Basis, a previous project from the BitClout founder Nader Al-Naji. This project was a tri-token algorithmic stablecoin system that never launched.

Additionally, Polymarket ties him closer to Donald Trump Jr., who’s an adviser to Polymarket as well as an investor in it through his venture capital firm 1789 Capital.

Furthermore, since he has exposure to multiple other funds, including Polychain and Scalar Capital, his actual indirect exposure goes beyond this list.

Many cryptocurrency executives seem optimistic about Warsh’s perspective being good for cryptocurrency.

Soon, Kevin Warsh will be the first pro-Bitcoin Chairman of the Federal Reserve.pic.twitter.com/afEBrBFeWX — Michael Saylor (@saylor) January 30, 2026

Strategy Chairman Michael Saylor declared that “Kevin Warsh will be the first pro-bitcoin chairman of the Federal Reserve.”

Pete Rizzo, formerly of CoinDesk and Bitcoin Magazine, declared, “A PRO #BITCOIN FEDERAL RESERVE IT’S COMING.”

Currently, Warsh’s confirmation hearing is expected next week in the Senate Banking Committee.

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