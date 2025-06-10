<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/2067341">OP_RETURN dissident plans to sell his bitcoin in protest</a>

In one of the most visible protests over yesterday’s OP_RETURN news, a vice president at OCEAN mining pool has promised to sell all his bitcoin (BTC) and stop working in the industry entirely.

By October, Jason Hughes will stop working alongside Luke Dashjr and BitcoinMechanic, leaders of an opposition movement to a major change to Bitcoin Core.

Yesterday, 31 senior developers signed a letter and scheduled a major change that means Bitcoin Core’s default mempool will relay transactions up to 4MB — an accommodation that will benefit DAOs, oracles, yield-bearing stablecoins, and altcoin exchanges publishing data onto Bitcoin’s ledger.

The change could propagate to tens of thousands of full nodes on the next Bitcoin Core software update.

When node operators update to Bitcoin Core version 30 in four months, they’ll no longer filter out OP_RETURN outputs exceeding 80 bytes while relaying pending transactions to other nodes.

VP of Engineering at mining pool to sell all his bitcoin

Hughes is profoundly disappointed in these 31 Bitcoin Core developers. “52 days ago, Bitcoin Core development at least pretended to have principles,” he wrote in a sort of resignation letter.

He added, “Personally, I’m out of energy on this fight.”

Although Hughes hasn’t announced what his next career move will be, he claims to have job offers from several non-crypto companies.

“What made Bitcoin different no longer exists,” Hughes warned. “Honestly, I admittedly didn’t expect this news today, and expected sanity to prevail.”

