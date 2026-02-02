New Epstein files reveal contact with Bitcoin dev Andresen before CIA briefing

[UPDATED: Feb 2, 2026, 17:50 UTC] This story has been updated throughout to clarify the email-based nature of Epstein’s contact with Gavin Andresen and Andresen’s response.

New emails released by the US Justice Department as part of its Epstein Files disclosures reveal that Jeffrey Epstein emailed Gavin Andresen two days prior to Andresen visiting the CIA headquarters to discuss Bitcoin in June 2011.

Andresen was the successor to Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin. Nakamoto personally chose Andresen to be the lead maintainer of Bitcoin development and gave him Commit key access.

The newly disclosed sequence of events is remarkably coincidental.

Nakamoto retired on April 26, 2011, one day before Andresen announced that he was going to speak about Bitcoin at the CIA headquarters in June.

Although Nakamoto never blamed Andresen’s decision for prompting his retirement, there’s widespread speculation that he was unhappy about Andresen attracting government attention to Bitcoin development.

Despite Nakamoto’s resignation, Andresen followed-through on his controversial April promise, speaking at the CIA headquarters on June 14, 2011 to discuss Bitcoin.

The week before, on June 6, tech reporter and socialite Jason Calacanis responded to an email from Epstein, promising to send along Andresen’s contact information.

“I would like to get in touch with the Bitcoin guys,” Epstein emailed Calacanis eight days before Andresen’s CIA meeting.

Two days before his CIA speech, Epstein spoke with Andresen

On June 12, 2011, two days before his CIA appointment, Epstein emailed Andresen, asking for a phone call.

Read more: Why Satoshi Nakamoto’s gigantic Bitcoin stash is probably lost forever

Whether Epstein’s discussions with Andresen involved the CIA is difficult to determine based on their correspondence.

Moreover, interest in bitcoin was exploding in the first half of 2011 and it had rallied 8,000% from $0.30 to over $24 during the first six months of the year.

Exchanges like MtGox and BitcoinMarket were operational, and upstarts like Britcoin, Bitcoin Brazil, VirWoX, and Bitomat also launched.

Still, Epstein’s involvement with intelligence agencies like the CIA is also a matter of public speculation.

Based on subsequent emails from the Epstein Files, it’s unclear whether Andresen ever spoke with Epstein verbally.

Andresen declined subsequent invitations to meet Epstein in-person, and although Epstein emailed him on June 12 and attempted to follow-up, there’s no record of back-and-forth communication between the men.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.