New browser extension lets you instantly price the web in bitcoin

The team behind a new currency converting browser extension says it wants to give skeptical online shoppers a better understanding of the crypto world by allowing them to instantly “price the internet in bitcoin (BTC).”

Launched earlier this week by news and content platform Truth for the Commoner (TFTC), Opportunity Cost uses CoinGecko data to detect and convert online prices to BTC, sats, or a combination of both, in real time while protecting your privacy.

Writing on TFTC’s website, the project’s creator and TFTC founder, Marty Bent, explains:

“As someone who’s been writing a newsletter and producing podcasts about BTC for eight years in an attempt to educate individuals from around the world about what BTC is, why it’s important, and how they can leverage it, I’ve become convinced that a lot of the work that needs to be done still exists at the top of the funnel.

“You can scream at people. You can grab them by the shoulders. You can shake them. You can remind them at Thanksgiving that if they had listened to your advice during any Thanksgiving in the previous years they would be better off financially.

“But at the end of the day, most people don’t listen. They need to see things.”

He continues, “My hope with Opportunity Cost is that it catches the eye of some BTC skeptics or individuals who may be on the cusp of falling down the BTC rabbit hole.

Bent concludes that he wants them to “see the extension as a way to dip their toes into BTC to get a better understanding of the world by pricing the goods and services they purchase on a day-to-day, month-to-month, and year-to-year basis without having to download a wallet or set up an exchange account.”

We just launched Opportunity Cost!



It's a browser extension that converts prices into $BTC as you browse, while protecting your privacy.



No more fiat illusions. Think in #Bitcoin.



🧵Here's how it works.https://t.co/cMkMTPXfrd — TFTC (@TFTC21) June 10, 2025

Privacy is also a big part of what Bent is seeking to do with Opportunity Cost. Indeed, according to the project blurb, the project features “100% local processing, zero data collection, and is fully open source.”

It also assures users that “your browsing habits stay private while you build Bitcoin intuition.”

The extension is currently available on Chrome and Brave browsers with plans to launch on Firefox in the near future.

At launch, it supports 10 currencies: US dollar, euro, British pound, Japanese yen, Chinese yuan, Indian rupee, Canadian dollar, Australian dollar, Swiss franc, and Singapore dollar.

