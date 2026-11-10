Outages and other issues reported in Australia’s Big Four banks

Westpac is reporting bank outages while user reports on Downdetector suggest further issues across the rest of Australia’s Big Four banks.

Australia’s so-called “Big Four” banks are either down or experiencing issues, according to user reports on outage analytics site Downdetector.

Westpac Bank Corporation, its subsidiary St George’s Bank, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank, and ANZ Bank all have an uptick in user reports today, alongside various other banks.

The uptick in user reports today on Downdetector.

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The majority of complaints on social media, however, revolve around Westpac and St George’s Bank.

One Westpac customer claimed they can’t carry out card payments, can’t access the banking app, and can’t call the bank.

Others aired similar grievances, while some voiced frustration at the minimal communication from Westpac around the incident.

Westpac believes outage is a technical difficulty

One user speculated the issue might be caused by a bad actor, but Westpac has told 10 News that the outage appears to have been caused by a “technical glitch and not a hack.”

Westpac says the issues are impacting its app, online banking features and PayID.

The banking firm also apologised for the inconvenience it has caused while claiming its “teams are working to restore these services as quickly as possible.”

Update: We’re aware some customers are continuing to experience intermittent issues with the App, Online Banking and PayID / Osko payments. Call centre wait times are longer than usual.



We apologise for the inconvenience and will provide further updates here. https://t.co/kPBm9aqTGB — Westpac (@Westpac) November 10, 2026

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Last week, 128 Japanese credit unions suffered an outage that stemmed from the Shinkin Joint Center and was caused by “equipment malfunction.”

UK banks also suffered an outage last month due to a “power event” at one of Google Cloud’s data centers.

In both instances, users were left unable to carry out various transactions.

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