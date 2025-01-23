<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1861697">Lummis ‘₿ig things’ tweet refers to subcommittee, not Bitcoin Reserve</a>

Cynthia Lummis, the Republican junior senator from Wyoming, teased via X that “₿ig things are coming!👀.” The inclusion of the Bitcoin symbol in lieu of the “B” led many to speculate that the announcement was going to be about the promised “Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.”

Even Justin Sun, an advisor to President Donald Trump-endorsed DeFi project World Liberty Financial, was excited by the news, quote-posting her announcement of a future announcement and adding that he thought it would be “₿ig things.”

Unfortunately for those caught up in the speculation, it seems likely that Lummis’ post referred to her new role as chair for the Senate Banking Subcommittee on Digital Assets.

Honored to chair the Senate Banking Subcommittee on Digital Assets. pic.twitter.com/mWj2hKA0NQ — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) January 23, 2025

Some folks were disappointed by this, especially since this particular news was already reported weeks ago, first by Punchbowl News on January 9.

Lummis has previously introduced a bill related to the mooted Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, and her new role may help to advance that legislation. Changpeng Zhao, a financial criminal who previously led Binance, interpreted the news that way, posting on X, “US Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, pretty much confirmed.”

However, Bitcoiners are still finding hope in Trump’s reported phone call with Nayib Bukele, the authoritarian leader of El Salvador, scheduled for later today. Reportedly, Trump intends to sign some type of executive order shortly before that call, with some speculating that it will be related to Bitcoin.

