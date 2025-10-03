Lord Miles wants YouTubers to help settle Polymarket scandal

The X account belonging to controversial “danger tourist” Miles Routledge, a.k.a. Lord Miles, has called for “big YouTubers” to help verify his detention in a Saudi Arabian jail after his disappearance during a 40-day “no water” challenge sparked rumors of his death and accusations of insider trading on Polymarket.

The account, now run by YouTuber “Britannica” on Routledge’s behalf, claims he was arrested by Saudi authorities after an “American” bribed a journalist from Polymarket “to put out fake news about Miles, manipulating the Saudi police so they would detain him.”

This was allegedly done so that a “no” bettor could profit on Polymarket.

To verify Routledge’s status, his account asked for a “big” YouTuber to visit him at an undisclosed location. However, the willing party has been told they cannot record him in jail or dox him, and they need to bring English books, as Routledge “is losing his fucking mind with nothing to do.”

It said, “We understand the suspicion about Miles’ arrest but things are not as they seem, someone has fucked Miles over at great expense.”

Respected crypto sleuth Coffeezilla has confirmed that Britannica, who claims to have verified Routledge’s status days earlier, is currently managing the account.

Lord Miles caught funding Polymarket wallet making $60,000.

Coffeezilla suspects that Routledge himself may have had a hand in rigging the Polymarket bet, noting that an old post revealing Routledge’s crypto account was flagged by onlookers.

Before his disappearance, Lord Miles was caught sending money to PolyMarket where he bet "NO" on the challenge.



This account Miles funded made $60,000+ pic.twitter.com/djKAvKYXzH — Coffeezilla (@coffeebreak_YT) October 3, 2025

This account funded a wallet that bet Routledge wouldn’t finish the fast and, in doing so, made $60,000 when the bet ended.

This activity suggests Routledge may have bet on himself to lose before failing the challenge.

Coffeezilla is also “deeply skeptical” of the recent timeline of events, and noted that “there has so far been no concrete proof of Miles’ status.”

After speaking with Britannica, Coffeezilla claims he give him a statement from Routledge in response.

The statement claims it makes “little sense” for Routledge to abuse his followers as he has plenty of other ways of making money. For example, he claims to make a profit from mining and exporting goods, such as Osama Bin Laden’s car (worth $1.2 million), from Afghanistan.

It also says that the possibility of six months in detainment is also not worth $60,000, and that the wallet funded by Routledge belongs to an Afghan who helps him transfer funds and also just so happened to place a bet against him.

“Someone knew Miles’ location and they realized how much they could make off Miles if they dox him so they did,” the statement claimed.

Source of Lord Miles death rumors was just a shitposter

Doubts about the integrity of the fasting challenge first arose when onlookers speculated that Routledge had died after mysteriously disappearing. Indeed, the owner of Routledge’s supposed sponsor, betting platform “Duel,” claimed in September that he had died.

The claim immediately raised red flags, and rightly so, as Duel’s owner stated today that the claim was just a “shitpost” intended to cause “chaos” with the market.

They added, “I had zero financial incentives here, I didn’t have any communications with Miles, and I wasn’t involved in any trading. I just like shitposting occasionally.”

Crypto gambling platform Polymarket had been heavily promoting Lord Miles’ fast since August.

Some even interpreted the promotion as a partnership between the two. Polymarket’s “market team” can create markets based on suggestions from the community, but states “users cannot directly create their own markets.”

Routledge is known for his dangerous travels around the globe and went viral after he was caught up in Afghanistan while the Taliban took over the capital Kabul in 2021.

His title of “Lord” comes from a £15 lordship certificate he bought online.

Protos has reached out to Polymarket for comment and will update this piece should we hear back.

