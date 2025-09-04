Justin Sun defends HTX while it lends 92% of its USDT on Aave

Justin Sun has taken to X to defend HTX’s reserves and the interest it can afford to pay users. Sun points to the proof-of-reserves process as evidence of HTX’s fiscal strength, however, that proof-of-reserves reveals that HTX is lending 92% of its tethers (USDT) on Aave.

Sun-owned HTX distributes a tool that makes it possible for users to verify the current status of the HTX reserves. This verification relies on signed messages from addresses controlled by HTX.

This tool also breaks down what “sub-assets” make up the various assets on the proof of reserves; for example, the TRX on HTX is made up of both normal TRX and jsTRX, which is TRX lent on Sun-founded JustLend.

However, TRX isn’t the most striking part of the reserves. That honor is reserved for USDT.

A close review of the USDT section on the proof-of-reserves reveals that the vast majority of USDT considered to be in the HTX reserves is actually currently lent on Aave.

In fact, this covers nearly 93% — or $1.6 billion worth — of all USDT on HTX.

网上有人质疑火币高息理财，对此我想说明几点：1. 与现在行业中流行即时零售（免费吃饭）一样，高息理财利息100%来源于集团补贴，本质上是为了交易平台之间竞争用户而已，大家可以放开存，放开用，补贴逻辑也很简单，用户多了，交易多了，长线是划得来的。2.… — H.E. Justin Sun 👨‍🚀 (Astronaut Version) (@justinsuntron) September 4, 2025

HTX has been churning a huge quantity of USDT through Aave, frequently depositing and withdrawing it, seeming to affect the lending rates in this market.

USDT isn’t the only asset that HTX is lending on Aave, with approximately 36% of the total ether (ETH) in the reserves also being lent via the protocol.

Furthermore, approximately 60% of the total ETH in the reserves is in the form of stETH or staked ETH.

Even bitcoin (BTC) can’t avoid the problems at HTX, with a majority of all BTC in the reserves consisting of a TRON-based tokenized BTC product.

This product seems to be issued by Sun-owned Poloniex, and Poloniex isn’t willing to share where the BTC collateral for the product is stored.

Additionally, Sun has disclosed that issues at Poloniex have prevented it from getting the proof-of-reserves that he previously promised was coming.

Despite Sun’s insistence that the proof-of-reserves should increase confidence in HTX and the interest it’s able to offer, it actually raises additional serious questions about the risk management, internal controls, and decisions about how the reserves are managed.

