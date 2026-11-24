Bravemorning Limited — a firm owned by Justin Sun's father — is selling Tron Inc. shares to a firm whose director has Justin's mom's name.

Bravemorning Limited, the investment vehicle controlled by Justin Sun’s father, Weike Sun, and the largest single shareholder in TRON Inc. (Nasdaq: TRON), has announced that it is selling shares to three firms.

Specifically, the firm is selling shares to:

Core Tide Limited

Digital Century Technology

Digital Zentech Limited.

Each of these firms will end up with 4.9% of the firm, which is below key disclosure thresholds. However, some of them appear to have connections to Justin.

For example, Digital Century Technology lists among its directors one Jinmei Li.

A Li Jinmei has previously been listed as Justin’s mother in the filings for a firm he controlled. Somebody called Li Jinmei was also listed as the sole director of Sun-linked Techteryx, the firm behind TrueUSD, which Justin has denied owning.

Justin extended a line of credit of hundreds of millions of dollars to Techteryx, and the FTX estate describes Techteryx executive Yiying Jiang as Justin’s stepmother.

Furthermore, filings for Guangzhou Keyhiway Printing Technology, a Justin Sun company, described a Jiang, specifically Jiang Dekun as an in-law of Weike, helping support the supposed relationship between Weike and Yiying Jiang.

Read more: TRON Inc.’s TRX came from HTX after UK sanctions

The other firms are also interesting. Core Tide Limited’s director is Yuxin Sun, another Sun surname, though Protos has so far not identified any relationship between this Sun and the others.

Then there’s Digital Zentech Limited, whose director is Martin Cravero. A Davide Cravero was previously tied to Jennifer “Yiying” Jiang via the now-dissolved DL Stream LTD, which listed both Yiying Jiang and Davide Cravero as directors and people with significant control.

While there’s no specific evidence of a relationship between Davide and Martin, it’s an interesting overlap in the extended Justin universe.

This purchase closes at a price of $1.60, above the Friday close of $1.39.

The firm as a whole has lost approximately 87% of its value since it has pivoted to a TRX digital asset treasury firm.

Protos reached out to TRON Inc. with questions, but it didn’t respond immediately.

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