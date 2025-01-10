Home of Moonbirds founder Kevin Rose destroyed by LA wildfires

The Los Angeles home of Kevin Rose, the creator of NFT firm PROOF, has been completely destroyed in the California wildfires.

Rose shared footage of his house on Threads and filmed himself walking past scorched cars and homes in his devastated neighborhood.

“Sadly lost everything in the #pacificpalisades fires,” he posted alongside the footage. “There’s nothing left.”

Around 10,000 structures have been destroyed and crypto enthusiasts have lost wallets and credentials.

Read more: Polymarket faces backlash over ‘sick’ California wildfire markets

The fires, which started on Wednesday, have so far caused the evacuation of almost 180,000 people and the deaths of at least 10. Two of the blazes wildfires have been ranked in the top five most destructive fires in the state’s history.

Thousands have lost their homes, including celebrity figures such as Mel Gibson, Paris Hilton, and Jeff Bridges.

Crypto companies and their people in LA have also been threatened by the fires, including workers from the Santa Monica Bitcoin Office and Swan Bitcoin who were based south of the Palisade and Sunset fires.

Roughly 10,000 structures have been destroyed and numerous crypto enthusiasts have lost their savings through the destruction of their wallets and credentials.

Rose founded PROOF, the company behind Moonbirds, in December 2021 before selling it to Yuga Labs last year. As part of this deal, Rose was to become an advisor for Yuga Lubs during a “brief handover period.”

Last year, Rose fell victim to a social engineering attack that resulted in the loss of a large NFT collection worth an estimated $2 million.

Got a tip? Send us an email or ProtonMail. For more informed news, follow us on X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.