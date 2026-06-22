Goldfinch Africa lending dream ends in defaults and 99.8% token crash

A contributor to Goldfinch, a crypto loan program for Africa, claims tens of millions of dollars worth of loans have defaulted, in addition to over $300 million in market capitalization losses from the project’s peak.

Goldfinch was supposed to be crypto’s gift to Africa’s unbanked, however, its proprietary token, GFI, is down 99.8% from its high.

Backed by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), the so-called decentralized lending protocol was supposed to bring financial inclusion to emerging markets. Instead, it simply funneled money to borrowers who largely stopped paying it back.

“These idiots mismanaged over $50 million of our money,” one Goldfinch depositor wrote on June 19. “Out of eight borrowers — two are in default and six in restructuring. Basically money is gone.”

GFI, the protocol’s token, was trading at its all-time high of $32.94 on January 11, 2022. It now trades 99.8% lower, below $0.07.

The project’s market capitalization as recently as April 2024 exceeded $390 million. It’s less than $6 million today.

Do-gooders pitch crypto for Africa

Goldfinch launched in 2021 with a mission statement built for a TED talk. It would expand access to capital for ostensibly creditworthy businesses that the developed world’s banks refused to touch.

Co-founders Mike Sall and Blake West, both formerly of Coinbase, leaned hard on the language of financial inclusion.

Borrowers spanned 18 countries, from a Kenyan motorcycle taxi company to a paycheck advance company in Nigeria.

Even Impact Water for schoolchildren was a recipient. Who could object?

Unfortunately, disappearing money, not clean water for kids, is the main story of Goldfinch.

I got absolutely rekt by Goldfinch @goldfinch_fi



These idiots mismanaged over $50M of our money. Out of 8 borrowers – 2 are in default and 6 in restructuring. Basically money is gone.



1st time I deposited in Sep 2021, then 2 more times in 2022. It's been fucking five years… pic.twitter.com/9vMo2WOvwB — Edward Morra (@edwardmorra_btc) June 19, 2026

Read more: Central African Republic’s -95% memecoin crash is a repeat performance

VCs support Goldfinch, get token allocations

Crypto-promoting VC giant a16z led Goldfinch’s $25 million round in January 2022. Coinbase Ventures, SV Angel, BlockTower, and hedge fund manager Bill Ackman also backed the project.

Unlike almost every other impact organization, Goldfinch minted a token, GFI, which had liquidity for selling to retail believers.

A16z praised Goldfinch’s $38 million in loans and pointed to “a huge global need for access to capital.” By mid-2022, Goldfinch had deployed over $100 million in active loans to over 200,000 borrowers.

One pool captured the pitch in miniature. The Cauris Fund marketed African fintech exposure, where Goldfinch’s capital would supposedly fund fintechs across the continent to expand financial inclusion for tens of millions of disenfranchised borrowers.

Since that pitch, the price of GFI is down 98%.

What actually happened to the money

Underwriting, not crypto, is almost always the reason a loan book goes bad. Underwriters, not blockchain technologies, vet offline information and qualify creditworthy borrowers who can actually afford to repay.

In October 2021, Goldfinch lent $5 million to Tugende Kenya, a motorcycle taxi financier. Goldfinch then discovered the borrower had quietly funneled $1.9 million to its struggling Ugandan parent, in breach of the loan terms.

Goldfinch’s loan facility was written down before a restructuring eventually clawed part of it back to recoup some of the loss.

Another $20 million facility for Stratos left roughly $7 million impaired.

Soon, Singapore-based borrower Lend East repaid only $4.25 million of Goldfinch’s $10.15 million loan in April 2024. Lend East defaulted on the rest.

As default rates rose in Africa and elsewhere, Goldfinch’s cumulative losses rose past $18 million. As optimism about its underwriting turned to pessimism, GFI lost four-fifths of its value from 2022-2024.

As write-downs continued, depositors withdrew collateral from Goldfinch’s liquidity pools. A crypto initiative to bank the unbanked instead funded another emerging-market disappointment.

As morale continued to degrade, Goldfinch shifted away from emerging markets toward institutional credit funds like Ares and Apollo.

Goldfinch quietly dropped disenfranchised borrowers in Africa and clean water for school children from its marketing materials.

Crypto’s long record of failures in Africa

Goldfinch joins a crowded graveyard of crypto projects that promised to transform Africa.

Akon’s $6 billion blockchain metropolis ran on his own Akoin token, branded “One Africa. One Koin.” Senegal’s government formally scrapped it in 2025 for a conventional tourism hub after the coin declined 99%.

Cardano fared little better. Charles Hoskinson’s organization pledged to lift 5 million Ethiopian students onto blockchain technologies. Years later, however, the pilot had registered only tens of thousands even at its peak.

Elsewhere, Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadéra launched a memecoin which is down 99.5% since debut.

South Africa-based Africrypt collapsed in 2021 after its founders disappeared and investors alleged garden variety fraud.

Mirror Trading International, another South African crypto project, collapsed in 2020 after investors realized it was a Ponzi scheme.

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