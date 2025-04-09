<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1979507">Elon Musk asked to ‘jerk off’ the president during disastrous livestream</a>

Elon Musk was told that he “has no friends and will die alone” during an ill-advised, abuse-filled gaming livestream on Saturday.

Musk had planned to stream himself playing Path of Exile 2 onboard his private jet to prove the effectiveness of Starlink’s in-flight WiFi capabilities. However, the well-intentioned experiment soon degenerated into a merciless abuse fest that eventually forced the controversial DOGE head to abandon the showcase.

The stream begins in sedate fashion with Musk fiddling with his phone in the dimly lit cabin. However, within barely five minutes, the abuse had started.

“Please jerk off Mr. Trump so he dies of a heart attack,” wrote one user. This opened the floodgates and users with names like “ELON_IS_A_PEEDOPHILE” and “ELON_MUSK_IS_PATHETIC” weighed in to tell him, “You have no friends and will die alone” and “Deep down you will always be cringe no matter how much money or power you have.”

Others posed as Ashley St. Claire — the woman who claims to have had a baby with Musk — or teased Musk by telling him that his daughter was right about him being bad at video games.

For the record, they may have a point, as Musk’s actual performance in the game wasn’t great. He reportedly decided to play on the hardest “perma-death” setting but was forced to create a number of new characters after repeatedly dying, once to a tutorial boss.

Musk tried his best to ignore the haters, blasting out techno music and showing no emotion. However, despite a number of supportive messages imploring fellow viewers to “Buy TSLA,” he finally broke and bemoaned the number of “r*****s in this chat.”

Finally, after one user repeatedly asked, “Elon, how is it possible to look this dumb and ugly, why is your Tesla company falling apart?” he cut the stream.

