Kevin Rose cloned Docusign with AI and gave it away this week, yet Nasdaq investors barely responded with shrug.

Digg founder Kevin Rose has claimed that customers paying thousands of dollars a year to use cloud-based agreement management software Docusign could actually do everything it offers for free.

This week, Rose launched SignuDoc, free, open source code that he claims can deploy in “one click” with “full audit trails, tamper-evident seals and your documents never leave your cloud.”

The post earned about 2 million views in its first day.

DocuSign wants $8,100/yr from a 15-person team just to sign PDFs. So I built SignuDoc: open source, one-click deploy to your own @vercel account, $0 per seat.



White-label branding, full audit trails, tamper-evident seals and your documents never leave your cloud. — Kevin Rose (@kevinrose) November 16, 2026

Its contributor list includes an entry named “Claude,” including code merged from a branch with “Claude” in its name, so Rose almost certainly used AI to vibe-code parts of his new offering.

An anagram of Docusign, SignuDoc competes with Docusign’s primary value proposition as an e-signature software package that simplifies requesting, emailing, storing, and auditing of PDF signatures.

Despite the viral attention it’s received, Rose’s competitor isn’t the first attempt to clone Docusign software. Moreover, the newcomer lacks critical features, and a former employee claimed that PDF signatures are only a small part of Docusign’s business, anyway.

On Wall Street, investors’ immediate reaction was a shrug. Docusign’s Nasdaq-listed DOCU common stock closed down 1.2%.

Kevin Rose versus Docusign

SignuDoc does, as Rose suggests, execute Docusign’s core PDF signing loop.

It offers white-label branding, dashboards for every document, up to 10 signers per envelope, email-based signing, private Vercel-based storage, and full audit trails with tamper-evident seals.

The project says the free tiers from Vercel, Neon, and Resend cover roughly 250 documents a month. However, a company must already be paying for Vercel Pro at $20 a month to store documents and certificates.

A free version isn’t technically possible without violating Vercel’s terms of service for most users’ commercial purposes. Vercel’s free tier bars commercial use.

Docusign also sells considerable features that Rose’s clone lacks, including bulk sending, web forms, payment collection, a paid API, more than 1,000 integrations, and compliance standards like SOC 2.

Read more: DeFi, meet Claude: Moonwell’s ‘vibe-coded’ oracle in $1.8M blowup

Even Rose’s documentation concedes, “Docusign does more, and charges for it per user. SignuDoc does the everyday signing loop well.”

Another major gap is compliance. Docusign points to SOC 2 Type 2 reports and 21 CFR Part 11 adherence for regulated workflows.

SignuDoc, in contrast, has no SOC 2 report of its own. Its documentation offers a Part 11 mode, with validation entirely left to the customer.

The top reply under Rose’s viral post points this out, “No SOC2, no enterprise legal sign-off. Good luck.”

Another asked, “Who’s paying for the certificates for each e-sign?”

Yet another critic replied, asking who will be paying for document envelopes in Rose’s free clone. “Docusign KBA envelopes are super expensive. Mandated by the counterparty.”

DocuSign’s stock trades at a generous 49x trailing earnings multiple. If any software can genuinely compete with its premium offerings, that multiple could certainly shrink.

The company’s latest annual report says e-signature subscriptions were the “substantial majority” of its $3.22 billion in fiscal 2026 revenue.

Many other Docusign clones have come and gone in prior years without displacing Docusign’s market share, including OpenSign, LibreSign, DocuSeal, and Documenso.

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