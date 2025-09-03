Crypto streamer Gainzy nukes his own token 99% with one ‘accidental’ click

Crypto streamer Gainzy claims to have accidentally rugged his own Pump Fun token after he clicked “sell” while fiddling with his phone.

Gainzy’s fumble nuked gnzystrm’s market cap by 99%, taking it from $4.6 million to $12,000 in seconds before rebounding to $2.2 million.

On the plus side, the pseudonymous streamer made $168,000 in the process.

Seconds after selling, Gainzy posted “FUCK” on X, before admitting that a quick “fiddle” with his hand led to the incident.

He then called upon Pump Fun CEO Alon Cohen to help him fix the “rug,” stressing that he wasn’t hacked, and that it was just “an accidental click on the app.”

The exact moment Gainzy sold his Pump Fun token.

He said, “I watched in real time as the chart nuked fully cognizant my finger slipped and now I’m waiting to hear how much $ this shit is gonna cost me to fix.”

Gainzy claims to have suffered a so-called “fat-finger event,” the term used to describe a price crash caused by an individual pressing or clicking the wrong button.

Some onlookers aren’t as trusting, however, and crypto security firm Arkham doubted whether or not Gainzy should be believed.

Gainzy and Pump Fun working on a fix

The streamer has since claimed that he’s working with the Pump Fun team to “make things right,” and will provide further updates as they come.

In his emergency stream, he claimed that he wouldn’t cut off his finger as reparation, and that he wouldn’t publicly announce a buy-back in case the token is “front-run.”

The streamer, known for his crypto-related takes, had to flee Israel as the country was under siege from Iranian airstrikes earlier this year.

He was also mistaken for Luigi Mangione, the man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Protos has reached out to Gainzy for comment and will update this piece should we hear back.

