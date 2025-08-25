Crypto fugitive Ravid Yosef’s app Embie is still available

While Protos reported that Ravid Yosef, one of the two fugitives still on the run since being indicted by the Department of Justice in 2019, is likely residing in Israel and even attempted to register a trademark in the United States post-indictment, what’s more unbelievable is that her low-rated pregnancy and conception tracking app is still available for download on the Google Play store.

Shockingly, Embie Clinic even appears to still be replying to users having issues, last responding to someone in June of 2025. They also booted up a new B2B version of the app in April of this year, though there seems to be little demand for it.

Wanted criminal, but not really though

It would seem to make sense for the United States to still be seeking the arrest of an individual responsible for $800 million being stolen and seized across the globe; however, the reality is that US law enforcement doesn’t seem very keen on finding Ravid Yosef.

Protos reached out to numerous law enforcement agencies; none were interested in any update on Yosef’s status, and almost none were even aware of the case being referenced.

Meanwhile, we also sought Embie Clinic for comment last week and have not yet received a reply.

And while one may expect and hope for cases and investigations to be carried out regardless of turnover within an agency or change of administration, it’s worth noting that all of the assistant attorneys involved with prosecuting the case have since left the Southern District of New York to work in private practice.

Transparently opaque

Hilariously, Yosef claims that Embie “wants to be transparent,” stating that she “literally moved abroad to get her costs of [fertility] treatments down.” In fact, the alleged bank fraudster was globetrotting long before going on to have in vitro fertilization treatments, including trips to Russia, England, Panama, Dominica, and, ultimately, Israel.

The app’s Facebook page, last updated in 2023, worryingly states that over 100,000 women have utilized the app to track their menstrual cycles and get fertility treatment advice.

The most recent reviews are almost entirely negative, with most saying “the app has stopped working” and others complaining that the app “lost all data” related to their pregnancies.

It’s unclear how many fertility clinics work with Yosef, though the new B2B app has only been downloaded ten times and has zero reviews.

