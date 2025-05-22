<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/2040849">Craig Wright firms struck from Seychelles company register</a>

Craig Wright’s Seychelles-registered companies Tulip Trading, Wright International Investments, and Equator Consultants were all struck off the government’s company register last week.

That’s according to a filing from the Seychelles’ “Official Gazette” that discloses governmental and company notices.

The companies were dropped on May 26 following a notice issued on March 17 that indicated they may have failed to register an agent.

A company may also be struck off if anyone other than the registered agent files a document with the “registrar,” or if the agent doesn’t have an international corporate services license.

These breaches can incur a penalty of $100, and an extra $25 for every day they don’t have a registered agent.

Wright’s latest X post appears to allude to these company retractions in typically vague fashion. He claimed that he’s now “privately positioned and legally out of reach” after closing his companies so that his assets and “structures” are no longer visible.

Craig Wright’s BSV lost $13.3B damages claim

The self-proclaimed Bitcoin creator forked Bitcoin Cash in 2018 to create Bitcoin Satoshi Vision (BSV). This offshoot was then delisted by Binance in 2019.

Yesterday, the UK Court of Appeal rejected the claims from BSV investors that Binance owed them $13.3 billion in damages for this delisting. Investors argued BSV would’ve reached similar highs to bitcoin, which has a market cap of $2.2 trillion.

Rejecting their “foregone growth effect” argument, a judge said, “I cannot see how they could ever claim more than the total value of their holding before the delisting events plus any quantifiable consequential losses such as trading fees.”

