Coinbase seemingly vanishes prediction market pages after leak

Coinbase seemingly hid prediction market features after a serial tech company leaker shared screenshots that seem to show an upcoming Kalshi partnership and stock trading service.

Jane Manchun Wong claimed on X today that “Coinbase Predictions is no longer publicly accessible after my initial scoop about their upcoming feature” and showed a screenshot of what appears to be a blank prediction market page on Coinbase.

Wong previously revealed what appears to be a Coinbase page with various prediction market features, such as price charts, various prediction markets on offer, and short explainers on how prediction markets work.

One image appears to show a warning disclosure that suggests Coinbase would be partnered with the prediction market firm Kalshi. It reads, “Prediction markets are offered by Coinbase Financial Markets through KalshiEX LLC.”

Coinbase is working on Prediction Market pic.twitter.com/0T3HwdXmDy — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) November 18, 2025

Read more: The Kalshi vs Polymarket KOL Wars have begun

Wong later revealed another screenshot appearing to showcase stock trading features that would allow users to trade common stocks and ETFs.

It’s unclear exactly how Wong obtained the screenshots or if they show a definite upcoming feature. She claimed that the prediction market page is “out there publicly. You just have to spot it.”

She added that there are more features visible to her but said she thinks “it’s overplayed and not very noteworthy.”

Coinbase prediction market leaker has exposed big tech before

Wong is a prominent white hat hacker and tech blogger that’s revealed numerous upcoming features within the tech world from some of the biggest companies out there, such as Instagram, Airbnb, and Facebook.

This month alone, Wong claims to have exposed:

A new “Astrology Mode” on the dating app Tinder

An AI agent for the payments firm Stripe

And an end-of-year review for the self-driving car firm Waymo

Adding to the plausibility of this leak is the fact that the crypto exchange already partnered with Kalshi five days ago in a deal where the exchange would provide custody for Kalshi’s event-based contracts.

Read more: Coinbase thinks vibe-coding 50% of its platform is a good idea

Some X users responding to Wong’s screenshots have suggested that the features would likely be announced at the upcoming December 17 Coinbase event, “System Update,” which claims to reveal “A new era of Coinbase.”

“Jane basically leaked the entire presentation happening on dec 17 lmao,” one user said.

Coinbase didn’t address the leak when Protos reached out for comment. Instead, a spokesperson said, “tune in to the livestream on Dec 17th to find out what new products we are shipping.”

Kalshi is the largest rival to Polymarket, which has also been busy inking deals and integrations with various sports companies, betting firms, and social media platform X.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.