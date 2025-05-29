Circle prepares for IPO with interest from BlackRock and ARK

Circle, the firm behind the second-largest stablecoin, USDC, is preparing for its initial public offering (IPO).

It’s expected to offer a total of 24 million shares, with 14.4 million coming from existing shareholders, and it’s hoping to offer the shares between $24 and $26.

This would value the firm at up to $5.65 billion, according to Bloomberg.

The S-1 filing from Circle notes that ARK Investment Management has “indicated an interest in purchasing up to $150.0 million of shares.”

Additionally, Bloomberg has reported that BlackRock plans to purchase approximately one-tenth of the shares available in the IPO. BlackRock is also the custodian for nearly all of Circle’s reserves.

Circle has a much larger amount of cash in its reserves than its larger competitor, Tether, and has a larger portion of its reserves in overnight repos.

This IPO comes after it was reported that Ripple, another stablecoin issuer, offered to acquire Circle.

Coinbase, which already owns an equity stake in Circle and is part of the Centre Consortium behind USDC, also reportedly considered acquiring Circle.

Stablecoins have been an important issue in the United States, as legislation that would regulate the businesses has been considered in both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

These bills have been protested by Democratic lawmakers who consider the cryptocurrency business ventures of the Trump family to be corrupt.

