The United States House Committee on Financial Services and the House Committee on Agriculture were planning on having a joint hearing entitled “American Innovation and the Future of Digital Assets: A Blueprint for the 21st Century.”

The backdrop for this hearing is the pieces of cryptocurrency legislation that the administration has promised, including both stablecoin regulations and market structure legislation.

These bills were previously expected within the first 100 days.

Read more: Crypto Czar and Republican Congressmen hope for legislation

Reporting has suggested division among the Democrats, some of which may even interfere with the hearing, with Representative Maxine Waters reportedly planning on objecting to the joint hearing, with concerns about the president profiting from his many cryptocurrency ventures.

The Democrats intend hold a separate hearing focusing on the

Donald Trump, the United States president and financial fraudster, has falsely claimed he is “not profiting” from $TRUMP coin, despite the proceeds from the sale being directed to a Trump-affiliated firm.

At the Republican hearing we expect to hear from:

James Rathmell, the General Counsel for Haun Ventures

Alex Miller, the Chief Executive Officer for Hiro Systems

Daniel David, a partner at Katten

Greg Tusar, the Vice President of Institutional Product for Coinbase

Rostin Behnam, the former Chairman of the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)

Protos will update this piece as the hearing progresses:

Update 2025-05-06 14:18 UTC: Corrected the names of committees involved.