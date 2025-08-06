Bored Ape minter finally sells after 92% fall from peak

A tragically patient member of the Bored Ape Yacht Club has finally decided to sell, for less than one-tenth of what it was worth at its peak.

Last night, a wallet connected to NiftyNaut.eth sold two Bored Apes that had never transacted since their creation four years ago.

On May 1, 2021, this Ethereum user-turned-NFT collector minted Bored Apes 7706, 7709, and eight additional apes. Incredibly, their owner then waited four years and three months to sell.

From their minting price of just 0.08 ETH, those Bored Apes then rallied 192,000% to 153.7 ETH precisely one year later. Since that May 1, 2022 high, however, they have declined ever since.

Finally, last night, the collector sold for 92% less than their peak value: 11.73 ETH.

Selling Bored Apes, down millions from peak

That dizzying round-trip took the value of the wallet’s 10 Bored Apes from a starting point of approximately $29,000 to a May 1, 2022 high of $4.3 million to yesterday’s $420,000.

Over the course of those four years, Bored Ape NFTs have spawned various spin-off NFTs, such as Mutant Ape, Kennel Club, and ApeCoin tokens. All of these ecosystem follow-ons have similarly declined over 90% from their highs and would only make the peak-to-trough calculations more painful.

The NFT collector’s wallet minted all 10 Bored Apes in 2021 and does not own any apes purchased in secondary transactions. In addition to the two sales of Ape NFTs yesterday, the collector also sold two Kennel Club NFTs for less than 1 ETH in proceeds.

