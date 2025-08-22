Bitcoin Core devs call dissidents ‘Knotzis,’ find bug in their software

A group of developers that manages the world’s most popular full node software, Bitcoin Core, continues to assert their view that the OP_RETURN war of 2025 is over, they’ve won, and their dissidents are unserious people following a hillbilly leader.

Their latest jeers include a new nickname for their opposition, “Knotzis,” and cackling at a minor Knots software bug.

They continue to bask in their victory despite a growing displacement of their actual software’s dominance across the Bitcoin network. Indeed, Knots users — who protest Core’s OP_RETURN changes — have grown 10-fold this year, going from fewer than 400 to nearly 4,000 internet-connected nodes.

Reachable Core node operators, in contrast, haven’t multiplied, hovering around 20,000 across the same time period.

In brief, the OP_RETURN war is this year’s most contentious disagreement between Bitcoin developers. Core devs want to ease the memory storage capabilities of the OP_RETURN scripting code for data unrelated to the on-chain movement of bitcoin (BTC).

Knots devs, in contrast, want to maintain strict filters against this data to disincentivize what they view as “spam” from bogging down node operators’ computer memory.

As the two camps have become increasingly emotional and entrenched in their beliefs, many of the arguments have degraded into name-calling and ad hominem attacks.

Bitcoin Mechanic responds to Shinobi's name-calling.

Bitcoin Core devs laugh at Knots dissidents

There are endless examples of verbal sparring on social media.

Antoine Poinsot, a leader of the OP_RETURN war, accused one critic of feeding an echo chamber with “what they like to hear.” He’s called Knots users “filteroors” and branded any network they might fork, “Bitcoin Brain Knots.”

Bitcoin Core dev Peter Todd, who worked with Poinsot on the pull request for their pro-data storage OP_RETURN change, claimed that Knots nodes accomplish “nothing.”

He also laughed at Knots nodes operators for falling for an “advertisement scam” by Knots leader Luke Dashjr.

Chaincode Labs developer Sergi Delgado proposed a Knots fork he called Bitcoin Unknotted, a joke intending to make fun of Knots’ shortcomings.

Delgado also occasionally replies to mentions of Luke Dashjr with Jesus-themed memes, making fun of Dashjr’s sedevacantist faith.

Knotzis

This month, some Core influencers started calling Knots influencers “Knotzis,” a derogatory portmanteau of Knots and Nazis.

They also found a minor software bug that might affect Knots users in future if not patched.

Wicked, another Core fan, laughed “Knotzis in shambles” while posting a chart claiming that Knots filters failed to prevent spam data.

Chaincode dev Carla Kirk-Cohen chimed in on the OP_RETURN drama while announcing an update, “While y’all were fightin’ we were buildin’.”

good morning you've been scammed into running a hilly billy version of bitcoin core controlled by a single guy who doesn't get peer review.



only god can protect you at this point. https://t.co/obq7T0SSG3 — calle (@callebtc) August 21, 2025

Blaming Chaincode Labs

Many Knots users blame Chaincode Labs workers for leading the OP_RETURN data storage initiative.

Chaincode is a company and educational resource for technical Bitcoin workers. It serves as a cultural hub and shorthand for a community of New York City-based Bitcoin developers who attend events like BitDevs NYC or co-work under Alex Morcos and Suhas Daftuar.

Marcos’ and Daftuar’s Chaincode has been training Bitcoin developers since 2014. The co-founders are independently wealthy as quant traders who co-founded the lucrative Hudson River Trading company in 2002.

For context, when they co-founded Chaincode Labs in 2014, their Hudson River Trading was responsible for 5% of all US stock trades.

Their wealth and well-funded programs at Chaincode make them easy targets of criticism regarding corporate influence over Bitcoin development.

