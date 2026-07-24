Ansem banned by Uber, blames being late and ‘loud as f**k’

Crypto influencer and party animal Ansem has been banned from Uber after failing to heed its warnings and improve his 4.2 rating.

Ansem — real name Zion Thomas — shared Uber’s ban on X yesterday. The car-for-hire firm said that due to Ansem’s low rating, “we’ve had to remove access to your Uber account.”

Uber also claimed that his score hadn’t improved since a prior notification, implying that he’d already been warned.

He didn’t provide an explanation at first, which left many on X desperate to know exactly what kind of a passenger he is.

One user guessed that he kept making the drivers wait while his girls get ready. Ansem’s response was, “It’s really not my fault.”

He eventually explained in a little more detail about the reasons for the ban on his Market Bubble podcast.

the full story of how i ended up banned from uber



a 4.2 rating doesn't happen by accident, i earned it 😭 pic.twitter.com/z5hEXbgesL — Ansem 🐂🀄️ (@blknoiz06) July 24, 2026

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He described what he called “an accumulation of just bad habits,” and said that he’s “always late.”

He added, “Every time I’ll call Uber, and we’re going out, we’re loud as fuck in the Uber. I got hella people with me, I got people screaming in the back seat, all this shit happening.”

As for his lateness, he said, “You know how it is when you’re leaving the fucking club or like getting ready to go to the club, everybody’s still getting ready and shit… people are drinking inside and trying to find their friends and everything.”

Ansem broke Uber’s guidelines

Uber has its own community guidelines that apply to everyone using the app that can affect whether or not the company decides to suspend a driver, or in Ansem’s case, a passenger.

For instance, you’re not allowed to bring in any open containers of alcohol or illegal drugs into an Uber. There are also several guidelines that emphasise respecting one another and not being rude.

Uber says, “Aggressive, confrontational, or harassing behavior is not allowed. Don’t use language, make gestures, or take action that could be disrespectful, threatening, or inappropriate.”

Other guidelines involve sticking to the law. Various forms of fraud are forbidden within an Uber, you must wear your seatbelts, and you can’t be bringing any firearms inside.

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It’s not entirely clear what rating will get you banned as a rider. In 2019, it was reported that drivers were required to maintain a 4.6 average rating across their most recent 100 trips in order to keep using the app. Their overall rating, however, is averaged using their most recent 500 trips.

Uber has said that it will give riders with a below-average rating several opportunities to improve their score.

Unfortunately for Ansem, his repeated dillydallying and tendency to bring smashed passengers along for the ride appear to have cost him.

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