9/11 victims claim bitcoins seized from Chinese-Iranian mining pool

Victims and families of victims of the 9/11 terrorist attack filed a statement of interest in BTC previously seized by the US government from the LuBian.com mining pool.

The filing references another suit that claims that LuBian was operated by the Iran and China Investment Development Group.

The statement of interest claims that based on this, LuBian “is an agency or instrumentality of Iran.”

Read more: Iran wants tolls paid in bitcoin for Strait of Hormuz passage

As such, these victims (known collectively as the Chairnoff Claimants), “who collectively hold judgments for more than $671 million in compensatory damages… against the Islamic Republic of Iran for its role in sponsoring” the 9/11 terrorist attacks, say they have a claim on the 127,271 BTC seized by the US government from LuBian.

LuBian wasn’t exclusively an Iranian operation and is described by the US government in several places as “a Chinese BTC mining operation,” though it’s acknowledged that it had at least a single facility in Iran.

The government claims that these funds aren’t exclusively from Lubian but also include funds associated with Chen Zhi and Prince Holding Group, and include transfers from centralized exchanges besides the mining proceeds.

There are several groups of claimants, including other 9/11 victims, who believe they have a claim to this BTC as victims of state-sponsored terror.

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