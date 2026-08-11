Bitdeer crashes 19% in a day after dilutive offering, bad earnings

Bitdeer Technologies shed a fifth of its market value on August 10, closing at a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, down 19% from Friday’s $2.65 billion.

The BTC miner had posted a slightly wider quarterly loss than Wall Street expected that morning in its earnings announcement, and more importantly, it filed a shelf registration to dilute shareholders with up to $1 billion in new stock.

The stock’s plunge was idiosyncratic, not mirroring the price of broader markets nor BTC. Indeed, the Nasdaq closed within 0.4% of its Friday close, and BTC traded within 2%.

Bitdeer investors were reacting to the company’s particular disclosures, not the broader market.

Chart of Bitdeer Technologies, August 7-11, 2026. Source: TradingView

Bitdeer reported second quarter revenue rising 47% versus Q2 2025 to $228.8 million, beating analysts’ consensus estimate of $225.7 million.

Its per-share earnings loss of $0.37 per share missed analysts’ $0.36 model, a forgivable single cent miss.

Behind those numbers, however, the company’s margins swung in the wrong direction. Gross margin turned negative for the quarter against a positive quarterly margin the prior year.

Analysts at Alliance Global weren’t impressed. They cut Bitdeer’s price target to $20 per share, reversing a raise to $23 they had made just days earlier on pre-earnings optimism.

CFO Michael Potter tried to frame Bitdeer’s quarter positively. He joined from Corsair Gaming this year, replacing outgoing finance chief Jianchun Liu.

“The second quarter reflected steady progress across our platform,” he said in the earnings release before his stock cratered by 19% in one day.

Steady progress is one way to describe a quarter where costs outran revenue.

He also cited a new colocation agreement and the AI Cloud business as evidence of an “integrated vertical stack” that failed to immediately impress investors.

Read more: Bitcoin miners increasingly rely on government handouts to compete

Bitdeer stock tanked on the dilution news

Before most capital allocators had finished digesting its earnings, Bitdeer filed a shelf registration statement with the SEC.

A prospectus supplement followed, authorizing a program to sell up to $1 billion worth of stock. A syndicate of banks will oversee that selling, including Barclays, Cantor Fitzgerald, and others.

The same prospectus discloses immediate dilution for anyone who bought at Friday’s close.

As a reward for patiently holding all of 2026, common shareholders in Bitdeer have lost 22% of their investment year to date.

A legacy lawsuit from February 2026 by American Heavy Plate Solutions has also created unease about Bitdeer’s Clarington, Ohio data center project.

The suit alleges that site disrupts another 30-year lease.

On his August 10 call, Potter said the motion to dismiss was denied and that the case has moved into discovery. “We continue to believe that the lawsuit doesn’t have any merit,” he added.

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