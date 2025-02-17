WikiLeaks receives 711 ETH donation that warns of ‘mind control chips’

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/">Informed Crypto News</a>

A mystery “programmer” who burned over 600 ETH ($1.6 million) and donated another 711.52 ETH ($1.9 million) to WikiLeaks left a series of cryptic messages in the crypto transactions about mind control and militarized “nano-brain-computer chips.”

Going by the name Hu Lezhi and referring to themselves as an “ordinary programmer,” the anonymous whistleblower used the pricey messages to claim that two bosses from quant-focused Chinese hedge fund Kuande Investment (also known as WizardQuant) “used brain-computer weapons to persecute all company employees.”

The alleged programmer claims that in 2022, they realized that they had been “manipulated by the mind control organization since I was born.”

Translated from Chinese, they said, “Brain-computer chips have been deployed militarily on a large scale. All military powers are using base stations, radios, and nano-brain-computer chips to control all citizens.”

BREAKING: Someone just burnt 500 ETH (~$1,400,000) by sending it to 0x000… and wrote the following message 👇



"The bosses of Kuande Investment: Feng Xin and Xu Yuzhi used brain-computer weapons to persecute all company employees and former employees, and even they themselves… pic.twitter.com/Ou9ejFbHAv — Pluid (@tryPluid) February 17, 2025

They added, “As the brain-computer interface and mind-reading technology keeps developing, there is a new mode of crime in which wild animals become puppets or complete slaves to the digital machine.”

The sender has left these cryptic messages in transactions to inactive addresses and WikiLeaks. It’s reportedly burned over 600 ETH ($1.68 million) and donated roughly 1,950 ETH ($5.48 million) in total across the past week, with 711.52 ETH being handed to the non-profit publisher.

