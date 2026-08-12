Two sentenced in France after crypto ransom home invasion

A pair of would-be crypto thieves have been sentenced in France this week for their part in a home invasion that targeted a house lawyers say was previously owned by doxxed crypto millionaires.

Lawyers representing the house’s current owners, a farmer and bank executive both in their twenties, believe that the financial details of the previous owners, a wealthy retired couple who made millions with crypto, were leaked on the dark web.

As such, they believe that three separate teams of robbers used this outdated information to target the Somme property in the hopes of securing a crypto ransom.

The first group broke into the home on June 24, but the couple’s dogs were able to scare them off. The second broke in on June 26 and managed to tie up one of the victims and beat the other before fleeing.

Read more: France crypto conference doubles security as wrench attacks rise

A third attack took place on July 17 but the two criminals involved were deterred by an alarm installed after the first two break-ins.

It was these two men that were sentenced by the Amiens criminal court on Monday. One received a three-year prison sentence, while the other was sentenced to 18 months.

The couple now claims they no longer “feel safe at all” living in the property, and want to sell. Their lawyer stated, “They bought their house in the wrong place, at the wrong time.”

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