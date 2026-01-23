The Context 157: 💭 Forgotten Trump Crypto Projects

Donald Trump, by a large measure, is involved with more cryptocurrency projects than any previous president.

However, numerous projects that have received the golden seal of approval from the “world’s greatest dealmaker” seem to have been forgotten, ignored, or just pointless.

For example, perhaps you remember that Trump is the very first president with an official memecoin, $TRUMP?

This project has seen its price collapse from over $42 on the day of Trump’s inauguration to a mere $11.30 when it announced that it was launching its own memecoin wallet.

However, that wallet was to be short-lived, and Trump’s sons disclaimed knowledge of the project.

Three days later, the two projects “aligned,” with $TRUMP abandoning its wallet so that World Liberty Financial could launch its own. World Liberty Financial, another president-affiliated entity, also agreed to purchase a “substantial position in $TRUMP.”

By the time the two projects were able to align, the price had fallen to $9.74.

Now it trades for approximately $4.93, a fall of approximately 88% since Trump was inaugurated.

Despite this “alignment,” World Liberty Financial has yet to launch its wallet.

The $TRUMP team has also not launched any new features or products in the interim.

The Context 153: World Liberty forgot what it was supposed to launch

This isn’t the only place where World Liberty has fallen short.

More than 13 months ago, on December 12, 2024, World Liberty Financial token holders voted to approve a “Proposal To Launch Aave V3 Instance on Ethereum Mainnet.”

However, despite this commitment, with more than 99% of voting tokenholders approving it, this instance hasn’t launched.

World Liberty has found a way to launch some borrowing and lending features, but instead of launching an Aave instance, it relies on Dolomite.

There was never any governance vote to approve Dolomite as the platform for the borrowing and lending features.

This is despite the promise made on the World Liberty Financial website that governance “is the cornerstone of the WLFI platform.”

The $TRUMP memecoin seems almost like a serious project when compared to $MELANIA, the official memecoin for the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump.

This token traded for $7.42 when Trump was inaugurated; now it trades for $0.15.

This is a fall of 98%.

The X account for this project, which the website claims we should “follow” in order “to stay up to date on all things Melania crypto,” hasn’t posted since October.

It sure looks like Melania Trump wash traded her ‘white hat’ NFT for $170K

This isn’t Melania’s first questionable foray into the world of crypto; she previously launched a project that saw her – or her team – apparently wash-trade her very own NFT.

She also launched an NFT project for which she was criticized for violating NASA photo rules.

Perhaps you would rather consider her “Melania’s Vision” collection, which could be minted for 1 SOL and now has a floor price of 0.25 SOL and a 24-hour volume of 0 on Magic Eden.

Melania has several other projects that mirror this pattern, because these projects are about extracting, not creating, value.

Donald Trump sells the clothes off his back in latest NFT promotion

Trump has his own series of NFTs, because of course he does.

These NFTs even offered you an opportunity to obtain a portion of a Trump suit, a truly wonderful gift, so long as his Depends held up to the challenge.

When these cards launched, you could purchase them for $99, and now you can purchase them for $59.

ANALYSIS: Eric and Donald Trump Jr. are cashing in on crypto

The Trump children are similarly rushing into a variety of incredibly stupid and irresponsible projects.

For example, ALT5 Sigma, the digital asset treasury firm that partnered with World Liberty.

It was originally reported that Eric would be joining the board of directors, though they eventually backtracked, instead stating that Eric would be a simple board observer, and Zach Witkoff and Zak Folkman, two other World Liberty leaders, would be joining the board.

This firm has subsequently fired both its chief executive and its chief operating officer, seemingly related to a money laundering inquiry in Rwanda.

ALT5 Sigma has also been added to NASDAQ’s list of “noncompliant companies.”

Or if you prefer bitcoin mining corporations, then you can take a look at American Bitcoin Corporation, for which Eric is the chief strategy officer.

Data and chart from Yahoo Finance

That entity was trading for approximately $6.82 when it went public via a reverse merger in September 2025; now it trades for $1.55, a true testament to the quality of this firm’s strategy.

It turns out that being a billionaire with connections to the “leader of the free world” doesn’t actually make you a successful cryptocurrency entrepreneur.

A cynical observer might even start to believe that the priority here is not to create good businesses but to extract value to benefit the Trumps.



