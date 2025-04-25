Submit an anonymous tip to Protos Leaks and hold the powerful to account

It’s been said that news is “something somebody doesn’t want printed.”

And whether they come via top-secret meetings with shady FBI informants (à la Woodward and Bernstein) or through being added to a Signal chat by an incompetent government official, tips and leaks have been an integral part of making this happen.

This is why we’ve launched Protos Leaks, an online portal where you can help us to uncover the stories that somebody, somewhere, doesn’t want printed.

Via Protos Leaks, you can submit a tip quickly, easily, and completely anonymously. All it takes is a few clicks — no complex forms — and we’ll guarantee your privacy through advanced encryption.

Not to mention, you get to do your bit for independent, investigative journalism that holds the powerful to account.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks.