Stream Finance meltdown: winners and losers in DeFi ‘risk curator’ reckoning

Highly-leveraged yield farm Stream Finance halted withdrawals on Tuesday, disclosing the loss of $93 million worth of assets held by an “external fund manager.”

The resulting depeg of Stream’s xUSD (currently down 88%) has led to concerns over the health of an interwoven ecosystem of similar high-yield vaults in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector.

The “risk curator” model of high-risk vaults offering yields of 18% on stablecoins, as was the case with Stream’s xUSD, has since come under harsh criticism.

With “curators” taking a fee on withdrawals, their aim is to achieve higher yields to attract more deposits, while not exposing themselves to risk.

Lots of these vaults billed themselves as delta-neutral strategies. However, the custom markets used to create leverage loops on DeFi lending platforms such as Euler and Morpho, have made unwinding the positions tricky in many cases.

Reminder: hardcoded oracles mean in an impairment, you’re potentially riding it to zero. And potentially even if value isn’t quite zero.



Hardcoded oracles = you are the junior tranche. You’re de facto back of the line in the credit stack. https://t.co/go2759V5TD — PaperImperium (@ImperiumPaper) November 6, 2025

Read more: DeFi projects under fire for inflated TVL and murky lending loops

Ongoing

2 days ago Re7 Labs is accused of holding the funds hostage in illiquid markets, instead of recouping available on-chain liquidity.

2 days ago Monarch Lend developer Anton Cheng claims to have written a script for sniping withdrawals from fully utilized markets as liquidity becomes available. 21 hours ago Lista DAO calls on Re7 and MEV Capital to address these 100% utilization markets. 19 hours ago An update from Lista DAO appears to show that Re7 Labs intends to “facilitate the USDX market liquidation.” 18 hours ago The underlying collateral, Stables Labs’ USDX, depegs.

The dust is still settling, with multiple markets at 100% utilization, meaning lenders are unable to withdraw.

Protos looked at some of the curators and platforms involved to see who lost out and who (if anyone) came out on top.

Read more: Stream Finance halts withdrawals after $93M loss, xUSD depegs 75%

The losers

After a worrying period of silence, MEV Capital clarified it had exposure to Steam Finance assets on “four permissionless lending markets and one vault deployed across three L2 chains.”

The post lists approximately $34 million worth of assets as “impacted by Stream Finance shortfall.”

Re7 Labs disclosed $14.65 million of exposure to an “isolated xUSD/USDT0 cluster on Plasma” and $12.75 million of exposure to bad sdeUSD and deUSD collateral across four Euler and Morpho markets.

It stresses that mRe7YIELD and mRe7BTC strategies are unaffected.

Telos Consilium listed four affected vaults and three lending markets. The post doesn’t quantify exposure, but on Tuesday, analysts Yields and More put Telos’ exposure at $124 million.

DeFiLlama TVL data shows Telos currently holding 97M xUSD (now worth $15 million). Telos has since adjusted borrow rates so as not to force a liquidation and lock in losses, hoping debt will instead be paid down.

According to Silo Finance’s transparency report, direct user deposits account for $15.4 million of exposure to xUSD vaults. Silo claims to be “preparing to take legal action to compel repayment of outstanding loans [by Stream Finance] and to reopen redemptions.”

Meanwhile, liquidations remain frozen.

The same Silo report lists Varlamore’s exposure as over $19 million across five xUSD vaults and Mithras’ scUSD vault exposure as $2.3 million.

Silo DAO is preparing legal action to defend its community.



We stand by our lenders who’ve been impacted by Stream Finance’s failure to repay standing loans and redeem xUSD and xBTC.



Here’s what’s happening and how you can participate 👇 — Silo Labs (@SiloFinance) November 5, 2025

Read more: $25 million Ethereum MEV exploit puts ‘Code Is Law’ on trial

In between

Gauntlet, despite claiming no xUSD exposure, was forced to pause USDC, USDS and USDT Comet markets on Compound Finance, where it acts as risk manager.

The move is in response to “a liquidity crunch in [Elixir’s] deUSD and sdeUSD.” New risk parameters were proposed last week, but have yet to pass the governance process.

Read more: Compound Finance upgrade bug freezes $830M in crypto

Elixir’s surprise disclosure that it was “the only creditor with… 1-1 [redemption] rights” with Stream undoubtedly exacerbated the rush for the exits.

Some believe that Stream also likely has creditor rights to externally managed funds, with depositors being last in line.

The permissionless lending platforms (such as Morpho and Euler) used by many of these curators may not have accrued bad debt themselves, but the model has received criticism for encouraging an obscured yield-vault arms race.

BGD Labs’ Ernesto Boado characterized it as “selling your brand to gamblers for free.”

The rush to take on more risk, and offer higher returns, has led to funds trapped in overleveraged custom markets instead of orderly liquidation as collateral degrades.

Morpho’s Paul Frambot defended the model, highlighting how other Morpho markets remained unexposed to the shaky collateral. He also pointed to lower outflows on Morpho than elsewhere, though others noted this might have something to do with stuck funds.

Euler’s Michael Bentley echoed similar ideas of risk isolation; “Modular systems don’t promise to prevent risks, but they do help contain them.”

Both Morpho and Euler are keen to add 3rd party risk scores to vaults to better inform users before depositing.

The winners

The only real winners were those who “never touched [the] xUSD scam.” But of those who did, some managed to come out relatively unscathed.

There are actually some curators that never touched xUSD scam



Shout-out to them as they actually seem to CURATE RISKS



A very unknown concept for many curators tho@SteakhouseFi @k3_capital @gauntlet_xyz



Good job guys — CBB (@Cbb0fe) November 4, 2025

Curators were quick to point out their lack of exposure, including Steakhouse, which recognised some periods of illiquidity on its higher yield vaults, Clearstar (mostly) and Hyperithm (Stream has since fully unwound its mHYPER positions), amongst others.

Neutrl Labs’ $75 million in pre-deposits, held by K3 Capital, actually made $250,000 during the ordeal, according to founder Behrin Naidoo.

The true winners, however, were those whose model of cautious collateral selection was vindicated. It may be less exciting, and offer lower yields, but due diligence on collateral helps with peace of mind.

DeFi stalwarts like OG yield vault Yearn Finance and $50 billion lending giant Aave only offer single digit yields on stablecoins. But their battle-tested code and conservative approach have, so far, avoided severe blow-ups.

However, Aave isn’t above criticism. Its hardcoding of USDe could lead to a similar situation writ large should Ethena face trouble. And, as Tuesday’s Balancer hack shows, even long-established protocols are never truly safe.

Ethena's dashboard now includes transparency on partner oracle design and collateral availability across exchanges and money markets.



Users can view which partners have implemented resilient pricing infrastructure, in-platform mint & redeem functionality, and USDe collateral… pic.twitter.com/usmgEiyYiV — Ethena Labs (@ethena_labs) November 5, 2025

Read more: Balancer exploit drains $129M in DeFi disaster

Yearn contributor Schlagonia, which drew attention to the impending situation last week, reflected at length, observing that “due diligence is the primary slower of growth and therefore gets thrown out first.”

Aave’s Stani Kulechov said that lenders must “believe the markets are sound,” calling the use of “immutable oracle price feeds, interest curves and parameters” a “bad recipe for lending protocols.”

One of Aave’s delegates, Marc Zeller, compared the model to a hospital in which “anyone can register as a doctor” and patients are left to “figure it out.”

DeFi’s reckoning

Many voices from across DeFi lamented such large amounts of capital ignoring “professionalized… decentralized/autonomous, transparent” options for the promise of slightly higher returns.

The situation drew comparison to Celsius/BlockFi and the moral hazard of offering yields with no skin in the game.

I’m not paying a “vault curator” a management fee to loop my money in ponzis and then light it all on fire. I can do that myself and I’m actually very good at it — Gwart (@GwartyGwart) November 4, 2025

Read more: No crying in the casino: XPL bug hits Aster, Hypervault rug pull suspected

Others pointed out that risky, levered-up yield farming doesn’t deserve rewarding, especially when the result is the same.

Ironically, this seems to be a sentiment with which even Stream Fiannce’s 0xlaw agrees.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

