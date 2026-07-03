‘OK, we’re done’: Michael Saylor rage quits another interview

Michael Saylor sat down with UK television news station Channel 4 to defend his company’s deca-billion dollar BTC bet.

He ended the interview by telling reporter Helia Ebrahimi she was “being offensive,” invoking “the tooth fairy,” and ultimately rage-quitting, saying, “OK, we’re done.”

The segment questioned the billionaire’s views about a long-term decline in the price of BTC. It also allowed Saylor to reiterate his combative tone that earned a previous viral trend on Danny Knowles’ widely popular What Bitcoin Did podcast.

In that January interview, Saylor clapped back at Knowles, claiming “just an ignorant, offensive statement on your part” after Knowles asked why Strategy and other BTC treasury companies didn’t focus on generating cash flow from business operations.

Saylor, the man with the most to lose in these scenarios, refused to sit through the barrage of questions.

The timing of Channel 4 airing the interview, which contained clips it filmed across the year including at the Las Vegas Bitcoin Conference in May 2026, was certainly unkind.

Indeed, BTC currently trades around $61,937, down 42% over the past year and 50% below its 52-week high. That roughly matches the loss Channel 4 cited in its own caption, which earned hundreds of thousands of views via cross-posts and soon became a trending topic on X.

Worse, Strategy’s common stock has now lost 75% of its value over the past 12 months.

Read more: Michael Saylor wants $100 STRC — the market says different

Michael Saylor accuses Channel 4 of gish galloping

Using her role as interviewer, Ebrahimi pressed Saylor on the long-term risk of BTC underperformance, especially for ordinary investors in BTC companies like Strategy.

Saylor reiterated his long-term forecast that BTC will rally substantially and outperform the S&P 500 index by “double or triple,” even though it certainly hasn’t for the past five years.

According to fans of Saylor who posted comments in his defense, Ebrahimi used the rhetorical technique of gish galloping to overwhelm him with a large number of claims, making it impossible to respond within the time available.

Saylor, during the interview, repeatedly complained that Ebrahimi was cutting him off mid-response.

'Right now it's touching 500 million people – there's no reason it can't touch 5 billion people.'



His company owns nearly 850,000 Bitcoins worth tens of billions of dollars – with the price of the coins dropping by nearly 50% in just one year we spoke to Michael Saylor at the… pic.twitter.com/54cD3hE86D — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) July 2, 2026

The segment also noted that Strategy counts President Donald Trump among its shareholders. Reuters has separately tracked a multi-billion dollar crypto windfall for the Trump family. Saylor did not appreciate that framing.

He grew combative. He demanded to know whether she was “going to keep interrupting me.”

‘OK, we’re done’

Saylor called BTC a digital fortress, likening its limited supply to plots of land in a “cyber Manhattan.”

He dismissed her question about any near-term quantum computing threat by comparing it to waiting for “the tooth fairy” to destroy something in the distant future.

Then came her wealth question. Asked whether ordinary people or wealthy investors stand to benefit most from a rally in BTC, Saylor retreated to his familiar pitch.

BTC is already “touching 500 million people,” he said, and “there’s no reason it can’t touch 5 billion people,” per the line Channel 4 pulled for its clip.

Soon, he grew fed up with the alleged gish galloping and quit. “OK, we’re done.”

Venture capitalist and long-term Saylor critic Jason Calacanis quote-shared a clip of the interview and asked simply, “Is he losing it?”

The prickliness landed differently this time because Strategy’s own strategy has reversed. For years, Saylor repeatedly promised that Strategy did not intend to sell BTC.

Then it suddenly did.

Last month, Strategy sold BTC for the first time in three and a half years and then authorized additional sales up to a stunning $1.25 billion. Saylor framed the reversal as proof his company could cover its dividend obligations.

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