Male journalist nominated for Women in Crypto award

A male journalist working for crypto outlet The Block has been handed the dubious honor of being nominated in this year’s Rising Women in Crypto Awards hosted by Wirex and BeInCrypto.

As confirmed by The Block’s Editor-In-Chief Tim Copeland, the outlet’s Asia Editor Timmy Shen was shortlisted for “Best Crypto Journalist” as part of the awards that celebrate female talent in crypto.

Given the award’s nomination process, Shen could have submitted himself for entry or somebody else may have put his name forward. Either way, it looks like he’s set to be up against an impressive field of actual female journalists, including Blockworks’ Casey Wagner, Decrypt’s Chidirim Ndeche, and Cointelegraph’s Guneet Kaur.

Screenshot of the voting form taken from the Wirex website.

Other awards set to be handed out include “Best Crypto Compliance Expert,” “Best NFT Creator,” “Best Blockchain Developer,” and “Best Founder.”

The Nominees will be judged by the likes of Elliptic CEO Simone Maini, Consensys’ Global PR Director Elo Gimenez, and BeInCrypto founder Alena Afanaseva. Voting closes on December 10 and the winners will be announced on December 13.

Protos has reached out to Wirex and Shen for a comment on his unexpected nomination. We’ll update if we hear back.

