Hyperliquid unlocks 12M HYPE tokens, dilutes holders by $330M

Hyperliquid, a Solana-friendly trading platform that popularized hedge fund-like copytrading and leaderboards of margin traders, diluted all holders of its proprietary token by $331 million today.

In a vesting release event from a founding allocation, so-called core contributors are today able to sell 12,457,813 HYPE tokens that they weren’t able to sell yesterday.

As a result, the circulating supply and market capitalization of HYPE increased 5.5% in an instant last night, diluting supply from 225,927,502 to 238,385,315.

In plain English, the unlock diluted all tokenholders by $331 million.

Of course, financial markets are forward-looking with participants pricing future news into current bids and offers, so the unlock didn’t literally decrease the price of HYPE tokens by 5.5%.

Fortunately, sizeable unlocks of HYPE are somewhat predictable, with a schedule indicating the next release of approximately $268 million worth of tokens on February 6.

Instead, what happens with large quantities of unlocks is typically a slow drag on price, as investors lower their bids based on upcoming dilution on a random basis throughout the year.

HYPE down 36% in the last six months

Indeed, over the past month, HYPE has decreased 6% in the lead-up to today’s unlock. Over the past six months, it’s lost 36% of its value.

Six month chart of HYPE. Sources: TradingView, KuCoin

On November 29 last year, Hyperliquid diluted tokenholders by another $345 million – an obvious contributor to a portion of that six-month loss.

Adding up that November unlock along with today’s and February’s unlocks, HYPE token holders will have endured $945 million worth of dilution in less than three months.

Aside from tokenomics, Hyperliquid has also faced fundamental competition from Aster, a BNB Chain competitor and darling of Binance billionaire Changpeng Zhao.

Aster offers competitively similar trading offerings to Hyperliquid.

Over the past six months, the price of Aster’s proprietary token AST has rallied as many percentage points as HYPE has declined.

