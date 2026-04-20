‘How do I short this?’ Crypto weed pen gets dragged on 4/20

Gudtrip, the AI-powered weed vape created by “vape-to-earn” firm Puffpaw, has been branded a contender for the “grifter buzzword world record” this 4/20.

On today of all days, X users decided to comment on Gudtrip’s claims that it combines “premium cannabis, blockchain rewards, and AI-powered asset tools in one product,” asking, “Is Gudtrip going for a grifter buzzword world record?”

Gudtrip says it will reward its users with “Bitcoin [BTC], Gudtrip Points, and VAPE token” when they smoke using the device.

As for the AI integration, Gudtrip says that users wishing to invest their crypto rewards can use its “open-source AI agent tools to explore supported blockchain-based strategies.”

Another X user said, “In a just world, ‘AI-powered crypto weed vape’ is an object that when conceived opens a chasm to hell beneath your feet,” while one claimed, “I’ve never seen a group of more ridiculous buzz words surrounding a drug device please dear god fuck off with your crypto/agentic AI bullshit scam thanks.”

While puffing on your vape, you’re likely to be accruing its VAPE token — the price of which Protos has been unable to confirm — rather than the 20 BTC worth $1.5 million its promotional images suggest.

The referral code is also “696969.”

Read more: Crypto’s smoking ‘solution’ will likely create more vape addicts

Just last week, shoe firm Allbirds was able to juice its stock by 508% after pivoting its operations towards investment in AI data centers.

AI has also been a major buzzword linked to many big-name layoffs this year.

Many on social media weren’t at all impressed with theGudtrip concept, with some asking for ways to short the product. Others described it as a sign of a “bubble.”

Attempting to join in on the joke that is ripping into Gudtrip’s buzzword playbook, its own founder, Reffo Tse, also asked “how do I short this?”

Read more: AI agents want to identify your crypto wallet using social media

Puffpaw’s ‘vape-to-earn’ would only make addictions worse

When Tse first released the vaping device Puffpaw, he promised to disincentivize vaping by offering users crypto rewards for using smaller amounts of nicotine.

However, it was mocked by users who noted that a vaping habit tied to a financial incentive will only incentivize continuous vaping.

UK Addiction Treatment Centres told Protos that Puffpaw wasn’t going to lower the usage of vapes. It said, “If anything, it could have the complete opposite effect because of the enticing gamification and crypto reward that comes with vaping.”

$34 OTD for 1g live rosin @Gudtrip vape during 420 in California.



Vape has Bitcoin mining feature.



21+ only. pic.twitter.com/Pr7PnPiQQK — Reffo (@web2reffo) April 14, 2026 Tse promoting the Gudtrip device to Puffpaw users.

Read more: Snoop Dogg quits ‘smoke’ amid NFT, edibles launch rumors

The addiction center said Puffpaw might “worsen a person’s addiction,” and that it feels like “a corporate way of making money off people trying to quit smoking and lead healthier lives.”

The vaping product seems not to have been enough for Puffpaw’s CEO, however, and Gudtrip entered the scene in October 2025.

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