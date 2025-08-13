Eric Wall bags jewel-encrusted PulseX panties after crypto bet

Taproot Wizards co-founder Eric Wall has received a pair of jewel-encrusted PulseX panties from Hex influencer “HviidHEX” after betting that PulseX Incentive Token (INC) wouldn’t rocket in price.

Wall is also still owed a total of $60,000 after the pair made a $10,000 bet (which also included the underwear) last year on the price of INC, and a $50,000 bet over two years ago on the price of PulseChain (PLS).

After making the most recent bet, Hviid condemned gambling and explained, “I only did this for the world to see that betting against #PulseChain always was a bad idea.”

Betting against PulseChain and PulseX paid off, almost

The PulseX panty bet required the price of INC to reach over $26 by April this year. By mid-April, INC was worth just over a dollar, and is now worth $2.13.

The other bet required the price of PLS to appreciate in value tenfold, but that never materialized either. Back in May, Hviid admitted that she lost both bets, adding that she couldn’t pay Wall back yet, but that she would in the future.

Why do I do the things that I do… pic.twitter.com/YHgAuY5skt — Eric Wall (@ercwl) August 12, 2025 Hviid promotes PulseChain and HEX, two crypto projects created by Richard Heart.

Read more: Richard Heart is still a fugitive, despite dismissal of SEC case

Wall is apparently going to hold her to the wager. Last week, he posted a reminder that Hviid still owes him the $60,000, and yesterday, he shared photos of the PulseX-branded underwear.

It’s unclear what the exact terms of the payment plan are but, if an X exchange between the pair is anything to go by, it appears that it could involve some sort of monthly payment system.

Protos has reached out to Hviid and Wall for comment and will update this piece should we hear back.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

