Crypto rugger Bastille doxxed, accused of abuse by former partner

Infamous crypto scammer Bastille has apparently been doxxed by a former partner who has accused him of rape, financial manipulation, and refusing to cover their medical bills after he crashed the car they were traveling in.

Anonymous X user “Slippage” shared the details of their relationship in a lengthy thread during which they claimed that Bastille’s real name is William Edmund Bateman.

Slippage claims they first came into contact with Bastille in July 2024 through a group chat and soon started launching cryptocurrencies together.

The pair formed a close relationship, but Slippage claims Bastille soon began to accuse them “of farming his coins,” and stealing $40,000. He allegedly found out later that it was one of his close “guys.”

They would go on to meet several times, with Slippage claiming that during one meet-up in Japan, Bastille got drunk and became “aggressive,” called them names, and eventually fell asleep on the floor.

At some point the pair also went to a casino where Slippage claims Bastille left them alone while “weird gross men” harassed them.

Bastille and Slippage cooked rugpulls together

Despite this, the pair continued to launch tokens together with Slippage describing the process as “cooks.” They claim that Bateman came up with the ideas, while they crafted “the art, design, content and videos, Twitter, dex and bundle.”

https://t.co/XKmeR2QWEW — slippage (@cashedOutOnUs) July 27, 2026 The full post shared by Slippage.

However, despite it being an apparent joint venture, Bastille would allegedly tell Slippage that they didn’t deserve the money. “On one coin we made some money and he kept about 85% of profits,” they said. “Even though I had no sleep for approximately 40 hours and was working while he was sleeping.”

“Sometimes he didn’t pay me at all,” they added, “so i was genuinely surprised when we split 50/50.”

Bastille’s alleged abuse

Slippage claims that bastille repeatedly lied about his financial affairs, and said that he would become incredibly angry when they launched coins with other people.

“When Bastille lost money on perps or slots he took his anger out on me. He shouted, threw things around and became very very aggressive. I had to hide in another room and cry.”

They also accuse Bastille of “pushing” them into having sex against their will, and allege that he’d perform certain sexual acts they didn’t like.

“My words, discomfort and boundaries were not enough for him to stop,” said Slippage. ”I couldn’t defend myself. I was scared he would leave.”

They added, “I had anxiety and panic attacks almost every day for about a year. I was always scared of him. I was scared to ask for anything, scared to talk about the things he did to me again, and scared to ask him to pay me for the projects we worked on together.”

Read more: ‘Crypto Robin Hood’ faked prison for clout, rugged memecoins for Palestine

Bastille allegedly kept their relationship hidden, wouldn’t go halves on rent, and would frequently make Slippage pay for stuff despite making “7 figs.” He would also allegedly lie about “normal everyday things,” and frequently made cruel comments about their appearance and lifestyle.

Eventually, Bastille allegedly had a major crashout after selling a coin from one of their launches too early.

Slippage discovered that he was talking negatively about them to other people, and that he’d shared “private photos” with other people and planned to share them via one of his social channels.

They eventually split, however, he reached out 10 days later asking for another chance. They decided to go to Norway where he allegedly crashed a BMW the two of them were traveling in.

Bastille allegedly won’t pay for medical bills

Slippage says the incident left them with six fractures in their spine, a ligament injury, a lung contusion, a disc protrusion, concussion, and resulted in them wearing a brace for three months.

The medical bills, according to Slippage, came to around €50,000 ($57,000). When they asked Bastille to pay €6,000 ($6,800) towards a Norwegian hospital bill, he allegedly agreed but never paid up.

Slippage shared photos of the crash, that allegedly happened while Bastille was driving.

Read more: Memecoin traders praying for global hantavirus pandemic

“He saw my pain, anxiety, sleep problems and physical limits. But instead of support I got anger, arguments about money, silence and more broken promises,” Slippage said. “He also was trading in my kitchen while I was crying in my bed alone for days.”

Despite their split, bastille allegedly continued to hound Slippage and found ways to work around the blocks they’d set up.

Slippage says leaving Bastille was hard

According to Slippage, they struggled to leave Bastille because they believed most of the promises and romantic gestures that would follow the abuse.

Not only that, they say, “We were also connected through projects, money and people in crypto. A large part of the money we made was under his control.

Read more: Crypto devs accused of rug pull blame Iran draft for abandoning project

“I stayed because I was emotionally attached, financially connected and scared.”

However, his alleged actions proved too much, and Slippage eventually decided to dox him. “Since he doesn’t give a single fuck about what he did, the only thing I could do is to bring some balance to the universe.

“Do with this information whatever you want.”

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news and investigations, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.