Professional crypto scammer says drunk girls scammed him

A self-proclaimed crypto rugpuller claims he was robbed of $14,000 worth of SOL by a group of drunk Australian girls while partying in Bali.

Ronnie Magrehbi, who has previously admitted to using the stories of cancer-afflicted babies to pump and dump crypto, shared footage of himself drinking shots with a group of female strangers he’d met at a beach club in Bali.

According to Magrehbi, he gave his unlocked phone to one of the girls so that she could look up and follow her Instagram account for him.

When she returned his phone, he noted that the vibe shifted and the girls disappeared after going to the bathroom.

I got robbed for 189 SOL (~$14,000) at a beach club in Bali.



What happened next sounded so unbelievable that if I hadn’t lived it myself, I probably wouldn’t believe it either.



The night ended with undercover intelligence officers, arrests, and a police interrogation.



Here’s… pic.twitter.com/27d0SFQpDe — 29 (@wrss29) July 21, 2026

Read more: FC Barcelona Instagram hacker made $26K in Pump Fun rewards

Upon checking his phone, he realised that $14,000 worth of SOL had been transferred from his Phantom mobile wallet to a wallet he’d never interacted with before.

Footage appears to show him confronting the girls and accusing them of stealing his funds. One girl panics, while another stands silent as he films.

Magrehbi subsequently called the police, leading to 12 undercover officers tracking the girls down and arresting them.

He then continued to film the girls in a police station, where he’s heard saying, “They wanna steal and not follow the law of the land, they can deal with the consequences. All of them. How about that.”

Bali crypto robbery karma for Magrehbi’s crimes

Magrehbi, who goes by the name “29” on X, was 19-years-old when he was charged in January 2020 with armed robbery and burglary after police caught him and three accomplices robbing a man at gunpoint and stealing his jacket and bag.

Later that year, Magrehbi was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud after allegedly taking over the social media account of a National Football League (NFL) player and holding it ransom.

Magrehbi allegedly took a ransom payment from the athlete, but never relinquished access to the account. Authorities claim his accomplice, Trevontae Washington, targeted both NFL and National Basketball Association players.

In 2025, Magrehbi was branded a “scumbag crypto scammer” after he rug-pulled investors with Pump Fun memecoins that appeared to exploit children with cancer.

Afterwards, he was recorded apparently mocking the children and “thanking” them for helping him make thousands of dollars.

Magrehbi has bragged about his scamming exploits in online interviews.

Read more: UK gang who posed as cops to steal $5.4M in crypto jailed

In an interview with YouTuber THURL DES, Magrehbi also admitted to “draining” crypto wallets with malware.

He’s also linked to the alias “Ronny Fargo,” and he has repeatedly claimed to have hacked the Twitter and Pinterest accounts of Mark Zuckerberg back in 2017.

Another YouTuber, Atozy, doubted these claims, noting that there’s no reported connection between hacking group OurMine, which hacked Zuckerberg, and Magrehbi’s other alleged NFL social media takeovers.

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