Crypto PACs spend big on Ohio Senate race

Crypto-associated PACs like Defend American Jobs and Digital Freedom Fund have deployed millions in the Ohio Senate race.

Fairshake, a Super PAC often supported by the crypto industry, transferred over $24 million to its affiliate Defend American Jobs in September.

Defend American Jobs spent about $24 million in the Ohio Senate race in September.

Approximately $18.6 milion was spent supporting Jon Husted, the Republican incumbent for the Senate race.

An additional $5.7 million was spent opposing Sherrod Brown, the Democratic candidate for the Senate seat.

Defend American Jobs spent about $24 million in the Ohio Senate race in September.

Defend American Jobs has continued spending in October, with more funds opposing Brown, supporting Husted, and adding in opposition to Dan Osborn, the independent in the Nebraska Senate race.

Brown has opposed the crypto industry before, describing crypto as “speculative products run by reckless companies — we know that’s true — that put Americans’ hard-earned money at risk, not surprising from an industry that was created to skirt the rules.”

The Clarity Act would create strong rules for cryptocurrency, protect consumers, and strengthen America’s leadership in digital assets.



We need to get it done. pic.twitter.com/RWoTH4YCsa — Senator Jon Husted (@SenJonHusted) August 15, 2026

Husted was a vocal supporter of the Clarity Act.

In total, Defend American Jobs has spent more than $46 million in the Ohio Senate race this cycle, already beating the $40 million it spent supporting Bernie Moreno in 2024.

Defend American Jobs has been joined in its crypto industry spending by the Digital Freedom Fund.

The Digital Freedom Fund, which has most of its support coming from the Winklevoss Capital Fund, has spent an additional $5.9 million in the Ohio Senate race, supporting Husted and opposing Brown.

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