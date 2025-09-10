BubbleMaps says MYX Finance made $170M airdrop farming blunder

Blockchain analysts detected an airdrop blunder worth up to $170 million by the MYX Finance team that coincided with a 10X increase in the token’s price this week.

According to analysis by BubbleMaps, 100 wallets farmed the MYX airdrop by conducting the exact same on-chain activities.

Its analysts claim that a single entity might have extracted $170 million in value through what it described as an “airdrop sybil.”

A sybil attack on a blockchain involves sockpuppet wallets that gain influence over the network. In the circumstance of an airdrop, a sybil attacker can use multiple wallets to repeatedly qualify for free tokens that are intended for distinct claimants.

Claiming 100 MYX airdrops intended for 100 people

The wallets that farmed the MYX airdrop were previously unused BNB Chain wallets. The fresh wallets received initial funding from OKX, a centralized crypto exchange.

The wallets received nearly identical amounts of BNB on April 19 and most of them simultaneously claimed their MYX airdrop on May 7.

Other patterns of behavior implied that random chance would have difficulty explaining their coordinated activities.

Read more: Here’s how insiders dump blockchain game tokens using Sybil attacks

Although the 100 addresses only received 1% of the supply, it was enough to incite skepticism. When people started asking questions about those wallets, MYX Finance posted a vague statement to X.

In a tacit acknowledgement, MYX Finance pledged to do better to prevent future sybil attacks, however, Bubblemaps immediately responded, claiming the post looked AI-generated.

