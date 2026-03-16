Andreas Antonopoulos takes a break from Bitcoin education

Andreas Antonopoulos, author of Mastering Bitcoin and one of the longest-serving Bitcoin educators, announced on Patreon that he’ll no longer produce livestreams or new content for subscribers.

While his Patreon account will stay active to maintain his existing library of books, workshops, and videos, his team stated over the weekend, “For health reasons, Andreas will not be doing any more livestream Q&A or producing any new content.”

According to Antonopoulos, he’s suffering from debilitating migraines that have resisted many attempts at treatment.

Antonopoulos has previously disclosed chronic, severe migraines. Someone in the community speculated that the condition could be something like Familial Hemiplegic Migraine, a rare and inherited neurological disorder whose episodic symptoms mimic strokes, including loss of motor control and speech.

Although Antonopoulos hasn’t publicly confirmed that specific diagnosis, the announcement pauses a notable public career.

Antonopoulos tried to get people into bitcoin early

Antonopoulos, a British-Greek computer scientist born in 1972, first learned about bitcoin (BTC) in 2011 when a single coin traded for a few dollars.

By 2012, he’d quit his consulting job, abandoned a career at the research company he founded, and started speaking and writing about Bitcoin. BTC’s price was less than $15 in 2012.

A now-iconic video from the Bitcoin 2013 Conference in San Jose shows Antonopoulos explaining BTC to a nearly empty room. BTC at that time was worth roughly $120.

Read more: Bitcoin’s Lightning Network is now under surveillance by US authorities

In 2014, Antonopoulos authored Mastering Bitcoin (2014), an O’Reilly technical book that became foundational reading for Core developers.

He followed with the Internet of Money trilogy (2016, 2017, 2019), co-authored Mastering Ethereum (2018), and co-authored Mastering the Lightning Network (2021). He released all of them open-source on GitHub, free for anyone to read, teach, or share. His YouTube talks remain unmonetized and ad-free.

He co-hosted the Let’s Talk Bitcoin! podcast (now Speaking of Bitcoin) and taught at universities. He’s widely credited with coining the phrase, “not your keys, not your coins.”

Loyal fans

One episode defined Antonopoulos’s standing in the community. In December 2017, Roger Ver publicly mocked him for not being a BTC millionaire despite years of unpaid advocacy.

The community’s response was swift. Over a thousand people donated more than 100 BTC, worth over $1 million at the time.

In January 2026, just two months before his health announcement, the Human Rights Foundation named him the recipient of the Finney Freedom Prize for the 2016–2020 halving era.

The award recognized his contributions to Bitcoin and human rights.

Antonopoulos said he’d donate half the financial prize to Creative Commons, the nonprofit that licenses the open works he built.

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