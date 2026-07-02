War of the Worlds: Sam Altman’s World fights Solana firm that mogged it

Solana-based prediction market World has been flagged for “suspected phishing” by Cloudflare after the similarly-named eyeball scanning firm World Network claimed it was impersonating its brand to harvest user data.

Launched yesterday, World’s landing page now displays a large warning that claims the site “has been reported for potential phishing.”

According to World, World Network, which is best known for its data harvesting eyeball scanning orbs, went “crying to [Cloudflare]” and reported the site.

World shared an apparent email from Cloudflare on X along with a post that said, “Sorry we mogged you so badly that Cloudflare had to step in.”

In the email, a representative for World Network’s parent company, Tools for Humanity, claims it was being targeted by World’s “malicious website,” and asked for it to be taken down.

The “suspected phishing” warning and the landing page if you ignore that warning.

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It claimed that World’s website “is a fraudulent phishing site using the World brand designed to harvest user credentials through a fake email notification page.”

It added, “This is a clear attempt at brand impersonation that endangers users through compromised personal information and potential financial loss.”

World jokingly responded, “the world is big enough for both of us,” signing off the post with “p.s. you’re not scanning my eyeballs freak.”

dear old @worldnetwork,



the world is big enough for both of us



sorry we mogged you so badly that @cloudflare had to step in



love,



the new world order



p.s. you're not scanning my eyeballs freak pic.twitter.com/MAjcO5U4j1 — world (@world_xyz) July 2, 2026 The Cloudflare complaint shared by World.

Read more: Cloudflare’s 2029 quantum sprint raises Bitcoin alarm bells

Cloudflare is a content delivery network (CDN) that allows websites to operate smoothly.

Yesterday, it announced a new monetization system called x402 that would charge incredibly low fees for Cloudflare-protected assets, such as web pages, datasets, APIs, or MCP tools.

Protos has reached out to Tools for Humanity and Cloudflare for comment and will update this piece should we hear anything back.

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