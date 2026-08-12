Tone Vays says his PC looks ‘OK’ after giving hackers access

Crypto OG and self-proclaimed “financial educator” Tone Vays has admitted he was an “idiot” for giving hackers remote access to his PC during an hour-long Microsoft Teams interview.

According to Vays, the hackers, who claimed to run a legitimate YouTube Channel, downloaded Trojan malware onto his computer using the screen sharing fuction.

When he realised what happened, he disconnected his PC, reinstalled his operating system, and skipped saving any files.

“I was an idiot and gave them access control permissions,” he explained.

PSA to all Opinion Leaders: I was hacked earlier today!

– A group pretended to be a YouTube channel and spent an hour recording an interviewing me. They used @MicrosoftTeams and were able to get in using screen share as I was an idiot and gave them access control permissions… pic.twitter.com/E6x9D9ffV6 — Tone Vays (@ToneVays) August 11, 2026 Tone Vays share a screenshot of the Trojan malware.

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Vays claims that everything looks “OK,” and said that he doesn’t store any Bitcoin credentials or password details on his PC.

He compared the incident to what happened to a fellow Bitcoin educator Jimmy Song. In March, Song admitted that his Telegram was likely hacked by North Korea and used to set up fake Zoom calls with Song’s contacts with the intention of uploading malware.

Vays’ recent experience, however, appears to have scared him away from strangers and Microsoft Teams.

Indeed, he claimed he “will no longer do interviews unless I’m friends with the person. Will also never use software like Zoom or Teams or any other download, only web interfaces like Google meets.”

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