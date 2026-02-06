The Context 159: ⁉️ Epstein, a convicted pedo, invested in Coinbase

The latest Epstein Files release has placed a variety of powerful men under renewed scrutiny thanks to their familiarity with the notorious child rapist.

Undoubtedly, those who chose to closely associate with Epstein will be frustrated that these relationships are now public and won’t remain “another wonderful secret.”

One of the most shocking things that Protos has found so far was that Epstein was an investor in Coinbase.

Specifically, Blockchain Capital principals Bart and Brad Stephens, along with Brock Pierce, helped facilitate the investment of $3 million worth of Epstein’s money into the company.

When we initially encountered this reveal, we assumed that Coinbase would at least have a plausible excuse that it didn’t realize that Epstein was the man behind the money.

Unfortunately for Coinbase, it doesn’t have a fig leaf to hide behind.

Pierce specifically reached out to Epstein to tell him that if he wanted to participate in the Coinbase round, then Brock would need “to let the founder know who you are, which would not be disclosed beyond that.”

It has obviously been disclosed beyond that at this point.

Even if that single email was insufficient, there’s another series of emails that include Coinbase founder Fred Ehrsam, which show that he was aware of Epstein’s involvement.

Ehrsam had reached out to Brad Stephens to remind him they’d been planning a meeting, and Brad had to inform Ehrsam that “Jeff was in a full afternoon board meeting yesterday” and added that “Brock is working with his EA to ideally find a time for you two to meet today.”

Ehrsam then responded with his availability and said it “would be nice to meet him.”

Following these emails, Coinbase provides its wire information to Blockchain Capital, which then reaches out to someone working with Epstein to figure out what entity he will be using to make his investment.

Years later, in 2018, Blockchain Capital would enter into negotiations to purchase this position from Epstein, and they were willing to initially pay $15 million for Epstein’s original $3 million investment, an offer that Epstein rejected.

Epstein instead counter-offered, suggesting instead that Blockchain Capital should pay $11 million for 50% of the entity that Epstein used to make the investment.

Some deal here was eventually closed, with Pierce and Epstein emailing each other to discuss exactly that.

The truly shocking thing about this series of emails is that Coinbase had no illusions about what money they were taking.

It, surprisingly, actually did the due diligence, looked into who wanted to invest, tried to meet with Epstein, and decided after this due diligence process that it should accept that funding.

What name could Coinbase’s due diligence have turned up that it would have rejected? Convicted pedophiles weren’t bad enough apparently.

In giving Epstein this opportunity to get into Coinbase early, many years before public market investors would have a chance, it enriched someone it knew was a sexual predator and a pedophile.

Coinbase is extraordinarily tolerant of pedophiles; it will collaborate with pedophiles, and it will enrich pedophiles.

When it comes to money for Coinbase, pedophilia isn’t a deal-breaker.