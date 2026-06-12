Hoskinson wants to save Cardano’s rep by leaving X for Discord safespace

Charles Hoskinson thinks he can solve Cardano’s spiralling social reputation by muting everyone on X and increasing censorship on Discord.

The problem with the Cardano (ADA) community, he explained yesterday, isn’t the 50% decline in ADA year-to-date, its 75% decline over the last year, or its 94% collapse over the last five years.

Nor is the problem Cardano’s graveyard of failed initiatives, ongoing forensics into early ADA sales, or the canceled Cardano summit.

The problem is mean tweets and drama on X.

Hoskinson posted on Thursday that he’s plotting a “great migration” of the Cardano community off X and onto a censored, i.e. “well-moderated,” Discord server.

In this great new Discord, thanks to moderators’ speech censorship, members will be able to “leave behind the drama, lies, endless rage, and embittered people.”

Such people aren’t on Discord, presumably, or at least won’t be speaking within Hoskinson’s well-moderated channels.

Hoskinson spoke with EMURGO chief executive Phillip Pon, appointed last year, about building this great server.

Future Ask Me Anything sessions will pull questions from Hoskinson’s new Discord, but he admitted that he’ll keep livestreaming on X because the audience is large and therefore worthwhile for its reach.

Read more: Cardano crisis: senior dev quits after Hoskinson calls in the feds

Cardano’s new ‘well-moderated’ Discord server

Even though most people will remain on X, Hoskinson’s “happy, positive” channels will be the place for “real conversations,” — provided those conversations comply with his moderators’ discretion.

In early June, analytics platform TapTools, a fixture of Cardano ecosystem, announced it was winding down.

The 2026 Cardano Summit was scrapped after the governance community voted down its treasury funding. Hoskinson himself expects more Cardano projects to struggle in the current bear market.

Protos has documented the founder’s combative streak before, including a senior developer resigning after Hoskinson backed an FBI investigation into a stake pool operator and dismissed the fallout as “complete bulls*** and ridiculous.”

Within hours, the bizarre announcement about Hoskinson’s “well-moderated” Discord server was trending on X, the platform he wants everyone to abandon, racking up tens of thousands of views about a man who would prefer to have censorship power over the conversation.

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