Crypto founder’s naked body found outside highrise

Quantum Fintech Group founder Harry Chun Tak Yeh was found dead in Paraguay after falling from his luxury 30th-floor apartment last week.

Local media reports that Yeh fell from his apartment in the early hours of the morning, either on a Tuesday or Friday, before his naked body was found covered by a black plastic bag.

Police discovered his apartment ransacked with the door wide open, and nobody else present.

Yeh’s 29-year-old partner, Isadora de Proenca Braganholo Carvalho, says she was unaware of what happened. The Brazilian national was staying in Yeh’s other apartment on the 27th floor.

Police are currently investigating whether or not Yeh’s death was an accident, suicide, or a potential murder.

Yeh made his fortune investing in BTC in 2013 when it was worth roughly $60. He then went on to found crypto hedge fund Quantum Fintech Group in 2020 and claimed to manage over $2 billion worth of funds.

Tether co-founder Brock Pierce boards Harry Yeh’s yacht partway through an interview with the now-dead founder.

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One crypto developer, who goes by “@0xz80 on X,” shared some “stories” about Yeh.

Yeh supposedly gathered a group of Fantom layer-1 developers and 500 Dubai-based escorts together for an event, and joked that “Us 200 crypto nerds [had] no idea how to talk to them.”

@0xz80 also claimed that Yeh rented out an entire E11even, a famous nightclub brand and gave his developers crates full of cash.



In addition to these displays of wealth, @0xz80 added that Yeh “made it to the top of some of the sketchiest corners of crypto,” and that he was “one of the sketchiest people I’ve ever met in my life.”

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