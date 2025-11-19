Chinese influencer, “Sister Orange,” arrested for pig butchering

A Chinese influencer who went by “Sister Orange” (real name Zhang Mucheng), who had accrued well over 100,000 followers on Chinese social media sites, has been arrested in Cambodia, where she’s being charged with fraud and human trafficking.

The announcement was made after Zhang’s sister put out a message stating that she had been out of contact with Zhang for more than two days after the internet celebrity left the Chinese mainland for Cambodia.

Shortly after Zhang’s sister put out the message, the Cambodian authorities posted a mugshot and detailed the charges.

Zhang’s appearance in her mugshot is far different than while she portrayed “Sister Orange”

Zhang’s Chinese social media accounts have been suspended.

The arrest is another in a string of police actions and extraditions that have been taking place in Cambodia, Thailand, and Myanmar over the last two years to try to impede and slow down the multi-billion dollar pig butchering industry in Southeast Asia.

Pig butchering is a well-known scam often associated with cryptocurrencies. Victims are lured to foreign countries where they are kidnapped, enslaved, and subsequently forced to scam and defraud others.

Read more: China is sentencing pig butchering scammers to death

According to Cambodian law enforcement, Zhang was working with gangs in Cambodia and China to traffic unsuspecting victims into Cambodia between October and November of 2025.

Zhang is being held in prison in Phnom Penh after proceeds from criminal activities were repeatedly moved into her bank accounts; it’s unknown if or when she will be extradited to China.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.